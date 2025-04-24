Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Eintracht Frankfurt entertain RB Leipzig at Deutsche Bank Park in an exciting Bundesliga clash on Saturday. Frankfurt are third in the league and have a three-point lead over fourth-placed Leipzig.

Frankfurt have won one of their last five games across competitions, failing to score in the last two. After a 1-0 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg in midweek, they drew goalless with Augsburg on Sunday.

Leipzig, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three league games in April. After back-to-back wins over Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg, they drew 1-1 at home with last-placed Holstein Kiel last week. Benjamin Sesko scored a 74th-minute equaliser from the spot.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 20 meetings across competitions, Leipzig lead Frankfurt 7-5.

Leipzig are unbeaten in three meetings against Frankfurt, winning both clashes this season after a 2-2 away draw in the Bundesliga last season.

Leipzig won 3-0 in the DFB-Pokal in December and 2-1 in the Bundesliga later in the month.

Frankfurt have lost one of their last five Bundesliga games, keeping three clean sheets.

Five of their last seven meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Frankfurt have won three of their last five league outings, keeping three clean sheets. They have an unbeaten home record against Leipzig, but five of their nine games have ended in draws.

Mario Götze is sidelined with injury and is likely to be available next month. Kaua Santos was injured against Tottenham and won't play again this season. Igor Matanovic was absent from training due to illness and faces a late fitness test. Krisztian Lisztes and Eric-Junior Dina-Ebimbe are doubtful.

RB Leipzig, meanwhile, have won one of their last eight away games in the Bundesliga. Nonetheless, they are unbeaten in three league games this month.

Peter Gulácsi suffered a blow to the ear last week and will miss this match. Kevin Kampl picked up a knock last week but is back in training. Antonio Nusa, Benjamin Henrichs and Xaver Schlager are sidelined, while David Raum and Willi Orban face late fitness tests.

Eintracht Frankfurt have an unbeaten home record in the fixture, and considering Leipzig's poor away form, expect the two teams to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Frankfurt 2-2 Leipzig

Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

