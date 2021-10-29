Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Eintracht Frankfurt go head-to-head with RB Leipzig in a much anticipated Bundesliga game set to take place at Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday.

Eintracht Frankfurt are 15th in the league table with eight points from nine games. They are coming off a 2-0 loss against VfL Bochum, a game that saw Danny Blum and Sebastian Polter get on the scoresheet for the hosts.

RB Leipzig, meanwhile, are sixth in the Bundesliga table, with 14 points from nine matches played so far. They played Babelsberg in a DFB Pokal game in midweek and ended up winning the game 1-0 courtesy of a Dominik Szoboszlai strike in the 45th minute.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig have played 11 matches against each other. Frankfurt and Leipzig have both won three games, while five have ended in stalemates.

The last meeting between the two German sides ended in a 1-1 draw. Emil Forsberg's opener was canceled out by Daichi Kamada's 61st-minute effort on the night as the two teams shared points.

Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

RB Leipzig form (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W

Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Sebastian Rode has returned from a knee injury, providing Frankfurt's midfield with a major boost before Saturday's game. Kristijan Jakic, Aymen Barkok and Christopher Lenz have all been sidelined with injuries, while Goncalo Paciencia has been ruled out with a thigh strain.

Injured: Kristijan Jakic, Aymen Barkok, Christopher Lenz, Goncalo Paciencia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig head into the weekend's game with a fully-fit squad, with Dani Olmo set to return to Jesse Marsch's squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Erik Durm, Djibril Sow, Kristijan Jakic, Timothy Chandler; Jesper Lindström, Sam Lammers, Filip Kostic

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-3-3): Peter Gulacsi; Nordi Mukiele, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol; Kevin Kampl, Konrad Laimer, Dominik Szoboszlai; Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva, Emil Forsberg

Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig have so far failed to meet expectations under Jesse Marsch's tutelage and he will be desperate for a win on Saturday. A match against Frankfurt represents the perfect opportunity to do so, and the visitors should be able to secure a win away from home.

We predict that Leipzig will beat Frankfurt by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 RB Leipzig

Edited by Peter P