Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Bundesliga 2023-24

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt take on an impressive RB Leipzig side at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive in recent weeks. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Monchengladbach in their previous game and will have a point to prove this weekend.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won five games apiece out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: D-L-L-W-L

RB Leipzig form guide: D-D-W-W-W

Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Sebastian Rode is struggling with his fitness and might not feature in this game. Sasa Kalajdzic and Donny van de Beek are currently injured and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Sasa Kalajdzic, Donny van de Beek

Doubtful: Sebastian Rode

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

Xavi Simons has served his suspension and will be available for selection. Xaver Schlager is yet to recover from his injury and will not play a part in this fixture.

Injured: Xaver Schlager

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (4-4-2): Trapp; Max, Koch, Pacho, Tuta; Knauff, Skhiri, Gotze, Ebimbe; Marmoush, Ekitike

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-4-2): Blaswich; Henrichs, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Baumgartner, Haidara, Seiwald, Simons; Sesko, Openda

Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig have been impressive in recent weeks and have managed to secure their place in the top four. The likes of Lois Openda and Xavi Simons can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt have punched above their weight this season and have a point to prove going into this game. RB Leipzig are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 RB Leipzig