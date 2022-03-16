Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Eintracht Frankfurt will welcome Real Betis to the Deutsche Bank Park in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday.

The German side secured a 2-1 win in the first leg, where all three goals in the game came in the first half. The hosts continued their winning form, beating VfL Bochum by the same scoreline in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Real Betis, meanwhile, edged past Athletic Club by a solitary goal in La Liga on Sunday. Their trip to Germany might be a more daunting proposition.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

This will be only the second competitive meeting between the two teams. They met in a friendly encounter in 2017 which ended in a win for the hosts, so they remain unbeaten against the Spanish side in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L.

Real Betis form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-L.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Betis Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Ragnar Ache is a confirmed absentee for the home side with a thigh injury. Danny da Costa, Sebastian Rode and Diant Ramaj are also out injured. Jesper Lindstrom is a doubtful starter after picking up an ankle injury in the win against VfL Bochum on Sunday.

Goncalo Paciencia returns from a one-game suspension and could return to the bench. Daichi Kamada scored against Bochum and is a player to watch out for.

Injured: Ragnar Ache, Diant Ramaj, Danny da Costa, Sebastian Rode.

Doubtful: Jesper Lindstrom.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Real Betis

Alex Moreno is sidelined for the game, and Andres Guardado has also been unable to shrug off a muscle injury. Martin Montoya and Victor Camarasa have been left out of the squad because of injuries. Cristian Tello is also out injured, while Hector Bellerin and Paul Akouokou are doubtful.

Injured: Victor Camarasa, Alex Moreno, Martin Montoya, Andres Guardado, Cristian Tello.

Doubtful: Hector Bellerin, Paul Akouokou.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp (GK); Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Ansgar Knauff, Djibril Sow, Kristijan Jakic, Filip Kostic; Daichi Kamada, Christopher Lenz; Rafael Santos Borre.

Real Betis (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo (GK); Youssouf Sabaly, German Pezzella, Víctor Ruiz, Marc Bartra; William Carvalho, Guido Rodriguez; Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Juanmi; Willian Jose.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Betis Prediction

The hosts have made it three wins in a row across all competitions and will be keen to extend their winning streak. Betis, meanwhile, secured their first win in six games on Sunday.

Los Verdiblancos' recent poor form has been because of injuries to several first-team regulars, some of whom are still not match-fit. Die Adler are not expected to win in Germany, which would see them crash out of the competition.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Real Betis.

Edited by Bhargav