Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The Bundesliga is back in action with its last round of fixtures for the 2020-21 season this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with SC Freiburg at the Deutsche Bank Park. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and will want to end their campaigns on a high.

SC Freiburg are in 10th place in the Bundesliga standings at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The home side stunned FC Koln by a 4-0 margin last week and can potentially secure a seventh-placed finish this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table but have encountered a rough patch in recent weeks. Die Adler were stunned by FC Schalke 04 in their previous game and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg Head-to-Head

Eintracht Frankfurt have a good record against SC Freiburg and have won 11 matches out of a total of 27 games played between the two teams. SC Freiburg have managed eight victories against Eintracht Frankfurt and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both sides suffered a series of defensive lapses on the day and will need to be more robust in this match.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide in the Bundesliga: L-D-L-W-L

SC Freiburg form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-L-D-W

Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt need to win this game

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt will have to do without Ragnar Ache and Almamy Toure going into this game. Djibril Sow is also carrying a knock at the moment and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Ragnar Ache, Almamy Toure

Doubtful: Djibril Sow

Suspended: None

SC Freiburg have a few injury concerns

SC Freiburg

Chang-Hoon Kwon, Lino Tempelmann, and Yannik Keitel are recovering from injuries at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this match. Roland Sallai is currently serving a suspension and will be unable to play a part in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Chang-Hoon Kwon, Lino Tempelmann, Yannik Keitel

Suspended: Roland Sallai

Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp; Evan N'Dicka, Martin Hinteregger, Tuta; Filip Kostic, Makoto Hasebe, Sebastian Rode, Erik Durm; Daichi Kamada, Andre Silva, Amin Younes

SC Freiburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Mark Flekken; Manuel Gulde, Dominique Heintz, Philipp Lienhart; Jonathan Schmid, Christian Gunter, Baptiste Santamaria, Janik Haberer; Lucas Holer, Vincenzo Grifo, Ermedin Demirovic

Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have largely been impressive this season but will need to arrest their recent slump in this match. The home side has lethal players in its ranks and will want to make a statement this weekend.

SC Freiburg are capable of pulling off an upset but will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this game. Eintracht Frankfurt are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 SC Freiburg

