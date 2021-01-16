Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

An upbeat Schalke will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Sunday in what could be an interesting game.

While Eintracht Frankfurt will hope to bounce back after being knocked out of the DFB Pokal by Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke will look to make it two wins in two.

Christian Gross’ side ended a torrid run of 30 games without a win after their morale-boosting victory against Hoffenheim on Saturday. Eintracht, on the other hand, relied on two penalties from Andre Silva to beat Mainz 2-0 in their last league game.

Qualifying for European football will be Eintracht’s aim this season, and they need to beat Schalke to keep pace with rivals Union Berlin and Wolfsburg.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke Head-to-head

The head-to-head record between the two sides is even. Both sides have won 34 games each in the Bundesliga, while 24 have ended in stalemates.

More recently, however, Eintracht have had the upper hand, winning four of the last six games between the two sides.

The hosts are also on a better run of form at the moment, having won their last three games in the Bundesliga.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Schalke form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt manager Adi Hutter has said that Amin Younes will be assessed ahead of the game after picking up a knock in their cup defeat. He may still play a part in the game from the bench.

However, Ragnar Ache will not be available as he continues to recover from a thigh injury.

🎙Adi Hütter's pre-match presser



“We’ve still got a bit of time, but there’s a possibility that Luka will be in the squad on Sunday. @AminYounes11 took part in the full session and is doing well. We’ve still got 53 hours to get him 100 per cent fit.”#SGE #SGES04 pic.twitter.com/jMrWGeSQ5Q — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) January 15, 2021

Injured: Ragnar Ache

Doubtful: Amin Younes

Suspended: None

Schalke

Christian Gross has revealed that Salif Sane and Omar Mascarell may take part in the game pending a last-minute assessement.

Nassim Boujellab (tooth inflammation) and Alessandro Schopf will be out, alongside Steven Skrzybski and Goncalo Paciencia.

Injured: Nassim Boujellab, Alessandro Schopf, Steven Skrzybski, Goncalo Paciencia

Doubtful: Salif Sane, Omar Mascarell

💬 Christian #Gross provides a squad update: "#Boujellab and #Schöpf are out. I assume they can train from Monday. We have to do some final tests with #Mascarell and #Sané. They are doubts."#S04 | #SGES04 pic.twitter.com/fKBr83zBwl — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) January 15, 2021

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke Predicted Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Evan N'Dicka, Martin Hinteregger, David Abraham; Filip Kostic, Djibril Sow, Mokoto Hasebe, Erik Durm; Daichi Kamada, Aymen Barkok; Andre Silva

Schalke Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ralf Fährmann; Timo Becker, Ozan Kabak, Matija Nastasic, Sead Kolasinac; Benjamin Stambouli, Suat Serdar; Amine Harit, Benito Raman, Mark Uth; Matthew Hoppe

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke Prediction

Schalke’s form in general has been poor, and they only won their first game of the season last weekend. However, they seem to have a game plan under Gross. Eintracht, on the other hand, will be confident considering their recent run in the league.

The win against Hoffenheim will definitely add a spring to Schalke’s step, and we expect Die Knappen to match Eintracht for intensity early in the game. The question is whether or not they can keep it up for the full 90 minutes. We think that they can, and we are predicting a draw.

Score prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Schalke