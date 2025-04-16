Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th April 2025

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important encounter at the Deutsche Bank Park on Thursday. The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture and will look to take it up a notch this week.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview
Tottenham Hotspur are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to make their mark this season. The North London outfit slumped to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The hosts eased past FC Heidenheim by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tottenham Hotspur have a good record against Eintracht Frankfurt on the European stage and have won two out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's one victory.
- Eintracht Frankfurt have won only one of their last five matches against Tottenham Hotspur in major European competitions, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in the 1981-82 Cup Winners' Cup.
- Tottenham Hotspur have lost six of their last seven knockout matches away from home against opponents from Germany in European competitions and have failed to find the back of the net in four of their last five such games.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction
Eintracht Frankfurt have been in impressive form on the domestic front this season but will need to make a statement of intent in Europe. Hugo Ekitike has been a revelation for the hosts and will look to be at his lethal best on Thursday.
Tottenham Hotspur have struggled to make an impact this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Eintracht Frankfurt have the home advantage and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Eintracht Frankfurt to score first - Yes