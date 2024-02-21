Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2024

Eintracht Frankfurt will welcome Union Saint-Gilloise to the Deutsche Bank Park in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout-round playoffs on Thursday.

They met in the first leg in Brussels last week, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Frankfurt took a two-goal lead within the first 10 minutes of the match, thanks to goals from Farès Chaïbi and Sasa Kalajdzic. Mathias Rasmussen halved the deficit for Saint-Gilloise in the 31st minute, and Gustaf Nilsson scored in the 68th minute to help them to a hard-earned draw.

The hosts have been winless in four games in February and played out a third consecutive draw on Sunday in their away meeting against Freiburg in the Bundesliga. Omar Marmoush opened the scoring in the 27th minute, while Ansgar Knauff, who was subbed in to replace Kalajdzic in the 11th minute due to an injury, bagged a brace as they were held to a 3-3 draw.

The visitors returned to winning ways after three games on Sunday, as goals from Rasmussen, Alessio Castro-Montes, and Mohamed Amoura helped them register a 3-1 away win over Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The hosts have drawn four of their last six games in all competitions, with three of these draws producing over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have suffered just one loss in their last 19 games in all competitions, with that loss coming in their away meeting against Club Brugge in the Belgian Cup.

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last four home games in all competitions, recording three wins.

Union Saint-Gilloise went winless in away games in the UEFA Europa League group stage, suffering two defeats and failing to score in these games.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Die Adler have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last six games in all competitions. Interestingly, they have suffered just one loss in that period as well and have drawn their last three games.

They have fared better at home, recording three wins in four games. Eight of their 11 goals in the Conference League group stage were scored at home and they'll look to continue their goalscoring run here.

Sasa Kalajdzic, the goalscorer from the first leg picked up a knee injury in the Bundesliga on Sunday, so Ansgar Knauff is likely to start in this match.

Les Unionistes registered their first win in four games on Sunday, scoring three goals for just the second time in 2024, and will look to build on that form. They have suffered just one loss in their last 10 away games.

Charles Vanhoutte was booked twice in the first leg and will be suspended for the trip to Frankfurt. Lazare Amani should get the nod to start after making an appearance from the bench on Sunday.

The first leg ended in a highly entertaining stalemate in which Frankfurt gave away a two-goal lead. Home advantage should come in handy in this match and, considering their better goalscoring form, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Union Saint-Gilloise

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Omar Marmoush to score or assist any time - Yes