Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2023

Bundesliga action resumes after the international break with Eintracht Frankfurt entertaining VfL Bochum at the Deutsche Bank Park on Friday (March 31).

Frankfurt are winless in six games across competitions. They're winless in their last four Bundesliga games, losing twice. Meanwhile, Bochum have bounced back from four consecutive defeats with back-to-back wins. Erhan Masovic's 48th-minute header helped them beat RB Leipzig 1-0 at home in their previous outing.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 70 times across competitions since 1971, with Frankfurt leading 29-26.

Frankfurt have won their last five home games against Bochum, scoring at least twice.

Frankfurt have won eight of their last ten home matches against Bochum across competitions.

Bochum have lost four of their five away games in 2023 and failed to score in three.

Frankfurt have won four of their last five Bundesliga home games, keeping three clean sheets.

Bochum have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, conceding 56 goals in 25 games. They also have the second-worst attacking record, scoring 27 goals.

Frankfurt have outscored Bochum 46-27 in the league, which is the fourth-best attacking record in the Bundesliga..

Bochum have picked up 25 Bundesliga wins against Frankfurt, more than any other team in the competition. They have also kept most clean sheets in the Bundesliga (20) against Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Bochum Prediction

Frankfurt have lost just once at home against Bochum this century but have failed to score in their last two games.

Bochum have had back-to-back wins but have failed to score in three of their last five trips to Frankfurt. Nonetheless, with players from both teams fresh off international commitments, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Frankfurt 1-1 Bochum

Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Randal Kolo Muani to score or assist any time - Yes

