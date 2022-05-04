Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with the semi-finals this week as West Ham United take on Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game to progress to the final, with Frankfurt holding a 2-1 advantage from the first leg.

Eintracht Frankfurt are in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the Premier League table and have been fairly impressive so far. The Hammers slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat against Arsenal in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

Eintracht Frankfurt have an impressive record against West Ham United and have won the only game played between the two teams. West Ham United have never defeated Eintracht Frankfurt and will need to create history on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in the first leg last week and ended in a 2-1 victory for Eintracht Frankfurt. West Ham United struggled on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: L-W-D-L-W

West Ham United form guide: L-L-L-D-W

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham United Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt have a good squad

Eintracht Frankfurt

Diant Ramaj is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this match. Eintracht Frankfurt are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team against West Ham United this week.

Injured: Diant Ramaj

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Ham United need to win this game

West Ham United

Ben Johnson and Angelo Ogbonna are injured at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Michail Antonio and Tomas Soucek were benched against Arsenal and should be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Ben Johnson, Angelo Ogbonna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham United Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Obita Evan Ndicka; Ansgar Knauff, Djibril Sow, Kristijan Jakic, Filip Kostic; Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada, Rafael Santos Borre

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Aaron Cresswell, Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United have been impressive under David Moyes so far and will need to work hard to overturn their one-goal deficit. The likes of Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen have been revelations this season and will want to make their mark in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt have been inconsistent this season but managed to step up admirably in the first leg. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this week, with the Germans progressing to the final.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 West Ham United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi