El Clasico: 3 key players for Real Madrid against Barcelona 

Hrishikesh Anand
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
350   //    27 Oct 2018, 11:10 IST

Real Madrid take on Barcelona at Camp Nou this Sunday

Real Madrid travel to Barcelona sitting at the 7th position on the table behind their fierce rivals who currently lead the pack. Julen Lopetogui's side have had a difficult start to the season both in the LaLiga and in the Champions League.

A win in the Clasico would go a long way towards easing the pressure on Lopetogui and would provide a massive confidence boost to Los Blancos.

Madrid come into Sunday's Clasico as outsiders but given the world-class talents that they have at their disposal, Los Blancos can never be written off. If Madrid are to come away with a result, a number of key players need to step up so that Lopetogui's side can get their campaign back on track.

Here are 3 players who will be key for Real Madrid against Barcelona.

#3. Casemiro

Casemiro will have to protect his back four

Casemiro will need to have a fantastic game in midfield if Madrid are to nullify Barcelona's attacking prowess.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder will have to be alert for all 90 minutes to shield the Madrid defence which has proved to be shaky a few too many times this season. Casemiro will be tasked with cutting the passing lines between Busquets and the Barcelona front-line while complementing the passing of Kroos and Modric.

Madrid are unlikely to be allowed a lot of possession at the Camp Nou so Casemiro's role in defensive midfield would be extremely vital, he would have to recover the ball and also try and keep as much possession as possible.

#2. Luka Modric

Modric will have to be at his best today at Camp Nou

Modric was the standout player in the World Cup over the summer but seems to experience a hangover from the tournament. He has not yet hit the performance levels we are so used to experiencing and his return to form will be vital if Madrid are to get a favourable result out of this game.

There are few midfielders in football currently more talented than Modric. His presence in attacking midfield and tireless running will be important in ensuring Madrid can maintain a good intensity in pressing Barcelona and take advantage of any opportunities they are presented with.

Modric's vision and passing can help Madrid exploit the tendency of Barcelona's full-backs to play higher up the pitch. Modric's return to form cannot come at a better time for Real.

#3. Gareth Bale


Gareth Bale would have to improve his finishing

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure has meant that Madrid fans now look to Gareth Bale to ease their goal-scoring troubles. Bale finally has the stage and the freedom he requires to become a talisman for Madrid and take his game up to a higher level.

Bale can change games on his own without a doubt but he needs to take up the responsibility that Ronaldo shouldered without any trouble. Bale's end-product in terms of goals should increase markedly.

Bale will start on the right wing and he could really make a difference to Madrid given Jordi Alba's constant presence higher up the pitch leaving Barcelona's left-flank exposed. His combination play with Isco, Modric and Benzema will be key to find spaces between the lines and create chances for his side.

If Bale has a quiet night, Madrid do not have many other goal-scoring outlets given Benzema's struggles and a lack of options otherwise.

Hrishikesh Anand
CONTRIBUTOR
Writer,tactical analyst, Arsenal FC, Borussia Dortmund Work appeared on Outside Of The Boot, Chance Analytics and others
