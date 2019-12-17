El Clasico: 3 Reasons why Real Madrid will defeat Barcelona | La Liga 2019-20

Shubham Dupare 17 Dec 2019, 23:45 IST

Barcelona and Real Madrid meet for the first time this season.

The upcoming El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be extremely crucial in the context of the teams' respective standings in the league. Initially scheduled for October 26, the match was postponed to December 19 due to security concerns for the Los Blancos amid pro-independence demonstrations in Catalonia over that period.

Both the formidable clubs are currently tied on points at the top of the La Liga table, amassing 35 points each and are heading into this blockbuster fixture having had an identical run in their last five outings, winning four of them and drawing one.

⚽️ Benzema 12-12 Messi

🎯 Benzema 05-06 Messi



🏆 La Liga Points

👕 Madrid 35-35 Barcelona



A Perfect Build up to the Greatest Game on the Planet. #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/zBfomfQ6W6 — SM (@SMFutball) December 15, 2019

But it seems Zinedine Zidane's men might have the upper hand heading into the fixture. They have conceded just 12 goals in 16 games, out of which 6 have come away from home. Also, they are the highest-scoring away team in the league, alongside Barcelona, with a handsome return of 13 goals in their travels.

Since their 1-0 loss at RCD Mallorca, the club has seen a turnaround in its form. They are undefeated across all competition's since and have managed to keep six clean sheets with under-fire Thibaut Courtois also finding his feet in between the sticks for the club.

They have not had a good run in the previous editions of this fixture and thus are entering the Camp Nou as the underdogs this time around against a side that has scored 30 goals in seven home games and has not tasted defeat yet in their home territory.

Los Vikingos are not used to the underdog status and will be highly motivated to obtain a favourable outcome in this week's fixture.

So as the football world gears up for possibly the most intense rivalry in world football, we look at three reasons why Real Madrid will be victorious in the 243rd El Clasico.

#3 Karim Benzema's devastating league form

Karim Benzema is the league's top scorer alongside Lionel Messi, with 12 goals.

Karim Benzema is finally filling the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo at the Madrid based outfit. He is finding the back of the net regularly and delivering match-winning performances as well.

Benzema has seen an uptick in his form and effectiveness in front of goal since the return of his compatriot Zidane at the helm of affairs at the Santiago Bernabeu. Since his appointment in March, the former Lyon star has bagged 24 goals in 30 appearances, including nine in his last eight outings.

Karim Benzema has been directly involved in more LaLiga goals this season than any other player (16):



• 14 games

• 11 goals

• 5 assists



What a striker. pic.twitter.com/bPbuWUzUau — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 7, 2019

The Frenchman started on the bench in Madrid's Champions League win over Club Brugge, though he played the entire 90 minutes in their latest fixture against Valencia, also scoring the crucial equalizer in the dying moments of the game. He should still be rested enough to test this season's uncharacteristically modest Barcelona defence.

Though he may not pack the same punch as Ronaldo, who was the ultimate big-game player for them and possessed the ability to single-handedly turn the game on its head, Benzema's performances would prove pivotal if they are to tear down the Barca defence at the Camp Nou.

