El Clasico: 5 Barcelona players who underperformed against Real Madrid | La Liga 2021-22

Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona hosted Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid for the first El Clasico of the 2021-22 La Liga campaign on Sunday afternoon. The two teams have not had the best of starts to the league campaign and were determined to make a statement at the Camp Nou.

The hosts started strongly and came close to opening the scoring inside the first half hour. However, after weathering the early storm, it was Real Madrid who broke the deadlock with a screamer from David Alaba. Lucas Vazquez doubled Real Madrid’s lead in injury time, practically sealing their fourth consecutive Clasico win for the first time in 56 years.

Although Barcelona still had time to pull one back through substitute Sergio Aguero, it was nothing more than a consolation. Most of the Barcelona stars were below their standards on Sunday, which contributed to the disappointing result.

On that note, here are the top five Blaugrana stars who failed to live up to their billing in the 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

#5 Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay was not one of the worst Barcelona players on the pitch. However, given how much the fans expected of the forward, we cannot help but call his performance sub-par.

Depay rarely got into threatening positions himself, but his link-up play was pretty impressive. He looked a lot more threatening when operating down the middle but did not do enough to threaten Thibaut Courtois.

With so many capable creators in their ranks, Barcelona need a lethal forward more than an impressive ball player. Depay, unfortunately, could not quite manage to make that happen on Sunday.

#4 Oscar Mingueza

Barcelona have long been searching for a versatile defender who can play in multiple positions. Oscar Mingueza, who can play comfortably both as a centre-back and full-back, has the quality to be that man for the Blaugrana.

In Sunday’s El Clasico, he got the chance to prove his mettle as a right-back, at least in the first half. Unfortunately, he went up against an in-form Vinicius Jr., who was not keen on taking any prisoners.

Mingueza struggled to keep up with the dizzying feet of Vinicius Jr. and was turned inside out time and again. He did use his physicality well on a couple of occasions but overall, it was an underwhelming outing for the Barcelona graduate.

