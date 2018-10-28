El Clasico: 5 players to watch out for

Sayan Chatterjee
28 Oct 2018, 19:26 IST

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

It’s El Clásico day. Barcelona will host Real Madrid at the Camp Nou tonight in another epic fixture in world football. Football fans all over the world have been gearing up for the match and why not? It is arguably the biggest fixture in club football and is widely watched by millions of people all over the world.

Over the years, this fixture had it all - from exceptional goals to terrific saves - and every one of these moments was world class in nature. The Audience was always gifted with special moments which are still a matter of pride for both Barcelona and Real Madrid. The greatness of the likes of Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andres Iniesta, Xavi and other exceptional players took the audience's breath away as they participated in this epic battle.

Sadly, it will be after a decade we will watch an El Clasico without Leo Messi, Iniesta and Cristiano Ronaldo. But the new guns and other veterans are familiar with the pressure and very well know that big matches are an opportunity to attract global interest and get their name in the history books. After all, it’s El Clasico and nothing gets bigger than this in club football.

Let us quickly take a look at five players who can take the centre stage and change the tie within a blink of an eye.

#1. Arthur Melo

Arthur Melo will be put to the test tonight

Even at the start of this season, Barcelona were struggling to show the chemistry they are known for. Ernesto Valverde, the Barcelona manager, was criticized for his lack of plan B and effectiveness.

But Arthur seemed to be a huge solution and relief for Barcelona. He settled in quickly and managed to pull strings with his effective passing and world-class shielding of the ball.

There was little doubt about the fact that FC Barcelona will be left considerably weaker after the departures of Xavi and Iniesta. Both these greats left a huge hole as they are irreplaceable. Barcelona has been desperately trying to cope up with their absence and Arthur is one of the names who popped up in the list.

Some even say he resembles Xavi due to the way he plays. He will be up against the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro tonight and that is a huge test for any midfielder. Going by his performance and capabilities, he will indeed try to make his mark.

