Former Premier League champion goes on a bizzare rant about El Clasico

Two heavyweights of the Spanish game

Former Leicester City defender Robert Huth has admitted he will avoid the high-intensity clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid next weekend. Despite Los Blancos' recent results, the two Spanish powerhouses are only separated by four points.

The clash holds prime importance as far as the title race is concerned, but the grandeur of the battle doesn't amuse the German centre-back.

Nine games into the LaLiga, Barcelona lead the race with 18 points. Julen Lopetegui's side have endured a winless run of four league matches that has seen them drop to 7th place in the ladder. Their gaffer is on the verge of being axed, especially after a horrendous defeat at the hands of Levante last time out.

Although there's a lot to play for, Huth feels the prestige of the game is damaged due to the players' attitudes. According to the 34-year-old, the men on the pitch attempt to deceive the officials by feigning injury.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, he said:

“I don’t even watch Barca v Madrid any more. It’s s*** - 20 guys surrounding the referee, some holding their face. El Clasico? Off.”

He added:

"What I can’t get is how, afterwards, you can face people. As a man. I find the whole problem embarrassing. Diving, I can understand. There’s no difference between diving and me grabbing someone.

You’re bending the rules but pretending to be hurt - it just goes against any sport. The weakness of it all p***es me off. I can’t think of another sport where it’s acceptable."

The El Clasico is scheduled to commence on 28 October at the Nou Camp. While Real Madrid are struggling to churn out victories of late, the Catalan giants are on top of the league, four points ahead of their rivals. It will be an interesting battle, nonetheless.