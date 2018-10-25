El Clásico looms large for Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid

It has been as unexpected as it has been drastic, watching Real Madrid sluggishly bounce their way through LaLiga and Champions League fixtures during the past few weeks. The most surprised individual of the bunch? Well, that would definitely be manager Julen Lopetegui, who could be facing an early exit at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu with another loss on Sunday.

The 52-year-old coach arrived under dubious circumstances, following his dismissal ahead of Spain’s run at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. A power struggle between the Spanish FA and the domestic juggernaut known as Real Madrid was at the heart of these decisions and gave Lopetegui an odd backdrop to start his new scene. However, he came with great skill and a strong knowledge of the club’s history.

Taking away their loss to city rival Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup, 2018-19 began brightly for Real and their new boss. Four wins out of their first five league matches had spirits high, as did a 3-0 victory over AS Roma in their Champions League group-stage opener. But it soon began to fall apart, and Lopetegui has not been able to stop the bleeding.

Just one point from their next four league fixtures would follow, along with a scoreless streak that was reaching historic heights. A squad with the likes of Karim Benzema, Isco and Gareth Bale should not be at that point in terms of attacking production, but here we are. Real Madrid travel to the Camp Nou to battle Barcelona on Sunday in the term’s first El Clásico, and it arrives at a critical point for Lopetegui.

The club are looking up at Real Valladolid and Espanyol in the table, and a Blaugrana victory without Lionel Messi on the pitch would be too much for Real to deal with at this moment in time. Reports didn’t have Lopetegui making it beyond this past weekend, and while those rumours did not turn out to be true, they do offer a glimpse of what club president Florentino Pérez is considering.

With a keen eye for midfield alignments and attacking play, Lopetegui is a talented tactician who was an excellent choice to take over after Zinedine Zidane. Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo left for Italy, but Los Blancos still boast one of the best line-ups in Europe. Instead of building towards success and preparing for glory, it is coming down to one result for Lopetegui. One result that will make or break his current reputation, and shape his future in the Spanish capital.

The position of manager at Real Madrid comes with an immense amount of pressure, the kind that can swallow up even the best of coaches. Julen Lopetegui’s back is against the wall as the biggest fixture in the world approaches. How he and his team respond on Sunday will mean much more than simply three points.