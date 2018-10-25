×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Varying fortunes in the Champions League for LaLiga clubs this week

Roy Emanuel
ANALYST
Feature
83   //    25 Oct 2018, 03:06 IST

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale - UEFA Champions League Group B
FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale - UEFA Champions League Group B

The UEFA Champions League group stage has reached the mid-way point, with all sides having played three matches thus far. LaLiga clubs each looked to secure their own standings with a victory, but the four did not all enjoy that exact type of success.

Valencia and manager Marcelino got the action started on Tuesday for the Spanish squads, traveling to battle BSC Young Boys of Switzerland. Los Che were certainly pleased with the start of the game, as midfielder Carlos Soler linked up well with forward Michy Batshuayi for the opening goal in the 26th minute. Despite the bright first half, they would be unable to see out a win.

Young Boys leveled the match after a penalty kick, and the final scoreline was 1-1. The result leaves Valencia sitting third in Group H, two points back of second-place Manchester United.

Real Madrid were next, and manager Julen Lopetegui desperately needed a strong performance from his players. This past weekend featured various reports of the coach being sacked due to a string of poor showings, and an emphatic win at home against Viktoria Plzen was absolutely vital.

Los Blancos did earn a 2-1 victory, now level with AS Roma at the top of Group G on points with six. But it was far from convincing, and Lopetegui’s future may ultimately rest with how Sunday’s El Clásico versus Barcelona ends.

Atlético Madrid were poised to take control of Group A, visiting Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. However, the home side were too much for Los Rojiblancos, running out to an impressive (and surprising) 4-0 win.

Atlético are second in the group now on six points. They will prepare to host Real Sociedad in league play on Saturday evening.

Finally, it was Barcelona’s chance to shine, and the Cules did not disappoint the home fans at the Camp Nou. Even with Lionel Messi out injured, manager Ernesto Valverde’s side secured a decisive 2-0 victory against Internazionale.

Rafinha (32’) and Jordi Alba (83’) provided the goals, keeping Barcelona on top of Group B with three wins out of three.

LaLiga clubs have performed well in Europe throughout this decade, evidenced by Real Madrid's recent dominance in the competition. The 2018-19 season may yet again see a Spanish squad lift the trophy, with Barcelona indeed appearing quite strong thus far.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Jordi Alba Ernesto Valverde Julen Lopetegui
Roy Emanuel
ANALYST
Roy was born and raised in New York but now calls Arizona home. A passionate writer/editor focused on bringing quality content to those that love the beautiful game. La Liga, MLS and League Two always catch his eye. His work has appeared on MSN, Bleacher Report, FanSided, Last Word On Sports and other news outlets.
5 reasons why Barcelona is ready to win the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that could dethrone Real Madrid in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
7 players to watch out for in the Champions League this...
RELATED STORY
Early predictions for UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Matchday 1: Team of the week
RELATED STORY
The biggest rivalries that originated in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players to watch out for in the 2018-19 UEFA...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 1 predictions
RELATED STORY
Reports: Champions League set for massive change this season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Best football clubs of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us