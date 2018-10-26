×
El Clasico: Real Madrid v Barcelona Combined XI

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
185   //    26 Oct 2018, 21:04 IST

It will be the first El Clasico without either of these 2 giants in a decade

Its that time of the year when the whole world turns their eyes onto the lush green pitch of the Spanish LaLiga where the two of the biggest and fan followed clubs battle out against each other to earn the first real bragging rights of the season.

The first El Clasico is about to take place this season with a struggling Real Madrid taking on a Barcelona side deprived of their talismanic leader Lionel Messi at the home of the Blaugrana.

This will be the first El Clasico in almost a decade where two of the greatest players to ever play the game, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, will not be a part of. All eyes will be upon the Little Magician, Coutinho and the FIFA Best Player of the year award winner and Croatian playmaker Luka Modric to negate the gap left by the two giant figures of football.

With the Clasico in less than a couple of days, let's take a look at how the combined team made of Barcelona and Real Madrid stars would look like, depending on the form of the players this season.

Goalkeeper

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

The German has been in scintillating form for the Blaugrana

Without a doubt, the best keeper in the fixture. The young German has been in scintillating form for the Blaugrana with the shot-stopper almost single-handedly keeping the opposition at bay when the lacklustre Barcelona defence gets broken.

The 6ft 1-inch tall lad has started all of the 9 matches for the Catalonian club and has only let in 11 goals this season in the league with 2 clean sheets to his name already. Ter Stegen holds an impressive 2.7 saves per match this season.

Stat courtesy: Whoscored.com

