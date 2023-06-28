El Salvador vs Costa Rica Prediction and Betting Tips | June 30, 2023 

El Salvador face Costa Rica at the Red Bull Arena on Friday (June 30) in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

La Selecta headed into the continental showpiece on a run of poor results, losing 2-1 to ten-man Martinique in their previous outing. They found themselves two goals down less than 20 minutes before scoring a late consolation from the spot after missing an effort minutes earlier.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, also endured a losing start to their Gold Cup campaign, as they lost 2-1 to Panama. Like their midweek opponents, Los Ticos were two goals down before scoring a late consolation goal. Aaron Suarez converted from close range on his 21st birthday.

Los Ticos are rock-bottom in their group with zero points and will look to pick up their first win of the tournament.

El Salvador vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 67 meetings between the two nations, with El Salvador winning 14 and losing 40.

The two sides last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash last year, which Los Ticos won 2-1.

Costa Rica are unbeaten in ten games in the fixture since 2010.

El Salvador are without a clean sheet in 14 games across competitions since February last year.

Los Ticos are 39th in the FIFA rankings, 36 places above El Salvador.

El Salvador vs Costa Rica Prediction

El Salvador have lost six of their last seven games and are without a win in nine. They will feel gutted to have come away with nothing in their opener and will look to capitalise on their chances this time.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, are on a four-game losing streak and will be desperate to bounce back. They have performed well in this fixture recently and should extend that record.

Prediction: El Salvador 0-2 Costa Rica

El Salvador vs Costa Rica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Costa Rica

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in just four of Costa Rica's last 15 competitive games.)

