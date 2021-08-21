El Salvador vs Costa Rica prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021-22

El Salvador and Costa Rica will square off in an exhibition match at Dignity Health Tennis Center in Los Angeles on Saturday.

This will be the first game for both teams since their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaigns in July. They will both be back in competitive action in the World Cup qualifying final round in September.

This will be a good warm-up game for the qualifiers in which only three teams will be able to earn direct qualification to the main event while one team will advance to the inter-confederation playoffs.

El Salvador vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head

There have been 27 encounters between the two national sides across all competitions. This will be just the third friendly meeting between the two sides.

Costa Rica have 15 wins to their name while El Salvador have been able to beat Los Ticos five times. The spoils have been shared seven times in this fixture.

They last squared off in the erstwhile Copa Centroamericana in 2017, with the group stage game ending in a goalless draw.

El Salvador form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Costa Rica form guide: L-W-W-W-L

El Salvador vs Costa Rica Team News

El Salvador

David Rugamas has not been named in the squad for this friendly affair on account of his lack of match fitness. Isaac Portillo has been replaced by Juan Barahona de Santa Tecla in the squad due to Portillo's injury.

Injured: David Rugamas, Isaac Portillo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Costa Rica

Captain Bryan Ruiz and Gerson Torres were injured while on club duty last week and have withdrawn from the squad. Ronaldo Araya and Rachid Chirino are the two players who will be traveling to the United States in place of the more experienced duo.

Injured: Bryan Ruiz, Gerson Torres

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

El Salvador vs Costa Rica Predicted XI

El Salvador Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Mario Gonzalez; Bryan Tamacas, Miguel Lemus, Alexis Renderos, Ronald Gómez; Narciso Orellana; Danny Ríos, Jeremy Garay, Marvin Monterrosa, Jairo Henríquez; Erick Rivera

Costa Rica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Esteban Alvarado; Yael Lopez, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Oscar Duarte, Keysher Fuller; Allan Cruz, David Guzman, Ronaldo Araya; Alonso Martinez, Joel Campbell, Ariel Lassiter

El Salvador vs Costa Rica Prediction

Hugo Perez has opted for a young squad and wants the youngsters to get a few minutes under their belts. It is difficult to predict the outcome of a friendly game but an inexperienced squad means El Salvador could come up short against Costa Rica.

Prediction: El Salvador 1-3 Costa Rica

