El Salvador and Martinique square off at the DRV PNK Stadium in their opening fixture of the 2023 Gold Cup on Monday (June 26).

El Salvador are coming off a 1-1 draw against South Korea in their final preparatory friendly last week. Hwang Ui-Jo stepped off the bench to put the Asians ahead three minutes into the second half, while Alexander Roldan equalised in the 87th minute.

Martinique, meanwhile, dispatched Puerto Rico 2-0 in the second round of the Gold Cup playoffs. Brighton Labeau and Kevin Fortune scored second-half goals to help Les Matinino secure qualification for the continental showpiece.

El Salvador qualified automatically as one of the best eight-placed teams in the CONCACAF Nations League League A.

Both sides have been grouped in Group C alongside Costa Rica and Panama.

El Salvador vs Martinique Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides squared off in the 2003 Gold Cup group stage, which El Salvador won 1-0.

El Salvador are on an eight-game winless run, losing five times.

Martinique have lost five of their previous seven Gold Cup openers, conceding at least twice.

Four of El Salvador's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Martinique are making their eighth appearance at the Gold Cup and fourth in a row. Their best result was a quarterfinal appearance in 2002.

El Salvador are making their ninth straight appearance at the Gold Cup and are aiming to qualify for the quarterfinal for the fifth time since 2011.

El Salvador vs Martinique Prediction

El Salvador and Martinique are the two outsiders in Group C, with Costa Rica and Panama expected to qualify from the group.

Both teams will look to kickstart their campaign with a win as they look to reach the knockouts. Martinique are no strangers to this stadium, having played both their qualification playoff ties in Miami.

El Salvador are the more experienced and established side but have been on a poor run of form. Nevertheless, expect them to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: El Salvador 1-0 Martinique

El Salvador vs Martinique Betting Tips

Tip 1 - El Salvador to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

