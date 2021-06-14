El Salvador vs Saint Kitts and Nevis prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

El Salvador invite Saint Kitts and Nevis to the Cuscatlan Stadium for the second leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup CONCACAF qualifying tie on Tuesday.

The first leg between the two sides on Saturday proved to be a one-sided affair as El Salvador managed to score four goals. Tony Rugamas gave them an early lead in the third minute before scoring again in the 27th minute to complete a first-half brace.

The hosts were always the favorites to progress through to the final rounds of qualifying fixtures and now have four away goals to their name heading into the second leg.

The winner of this round will take on the USA in the next round in September.

⚽ Estos son los resultados en los partidos de ida 👀



🏆 #CWCQ pic.twitter.com/pViolu5KdO — Concacaf (@Concacaf) June 13, 2021

El Salvador vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. All three games so far have come in World Cup qualifiers, two for the 2018 edition in 2015 and one for the 2022 edition on Saturday.

The Sugar Boyz are winless in these encounters against the hosts, who have two wins in this fixture. The two sides shared the spoils in their first-ever meeting.

El Salvador form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Saint Kitts and Nevis form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

El Salvador vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Team News

El Salvador

La Selecta do not have any injury concerns at the moment. Isaac Portillo was suspended for the first leg on account of the accumulation of yellow cards and is expected to return to the starting XI in this home game.

There are no known injuries in the 20-man squad enlisted by coach Hugo Perez at the moment.

✈️👥| Delegación Oficial que partirá mañana a las 8:00 am del Aeropuerto Internacional Monseñor Romero hacia Saint Kitts and Nevis.#ElSalvador🇸🇻 #SelectaMayor pic.twitter.com/qWb1lDTaX7 — La Selecta (@LaSelecta_SLV) June 11, 2021

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Saint Kitts and Nevis

The visitors also have a clean bill of health for this second-leg fixture. England-born defender Lois Maynard will miss the game on account of yellow card accumulation after being booked in the 4-0 loss on Saturday.

Injured: None

Suspended: Lois Maynard

Unavailable: None

El Salvador vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Predicted XI

El Salvador Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Mario Antonio Martínez; Eriq Zavaleta, José Campos, Roberto Dominguez, Alexander Larín; Isaac Portillo; Darwin Ceren, Gerson Mayen, Marvin Monterrosa, Walmer Martinez; Tony Rugamas

Saint Kitts and Nevis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Julani Archibald; Andre Burley, Ordell Brian Flemming, Thrizen Leader, Xavier French; Gerard Williams, Romaine Sawyers; Theo Wharton, Tahir Hanley, Keithroy Freeman; Harry Panayiotou

El Salvador vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Prediction

El Salvador made quick work of a full-strength Saint Kitts and Nevis team in the first leg fixture and kept a fourth clean sheet from their five qualifying fixtures.

Given their current form and home advantage, they should have no problem recording another emphatic win over Saint Kitts and Nevis. We also expect them to keep a clean sheet in this fixture.

Prediction: El Salvador 3-0 Saint Kitts and Nevis.

