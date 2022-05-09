Elche vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips - 11th May 2022

Elche are set to play Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Martínez Valero on Wednesday in La Liga.

Elche come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Sergio Gonzalez's Cadiz in the league. Late second-half goals from former Sevilla and Manchester City striker and Spain international Alvaro Negredo, attacker Ruben Sobrino and Honduran forward Anthony Lozano secured the win for Cadiz. Elche had Argentine attacker Ezequiel Ponce sent off in the second-half.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, beat Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid 1-0 in the league. A first-half penalty from Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco sealed the deal for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

Elche vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atletico Madrid hold the clear advantage, having won eight games.

The other game has ended in a draw.

Argentine striker Lucas Boye has made 10 goal contributions for Elche in the league this season.

Argentine attacker Angel Correa and Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez have both scored 11 league goals this season for Atletico Madrid.

French attacker Antoine Griezmann has endured a disappointing season. The 31-year old has made only five goal contributions in the league for Atletico Madrid.

Elche vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Elche are 14th in the league, seven points ahead of 18th-placed Mallorca. While relegation seems unlikely at this point, their form is a source of worry. They have won two of their last five league games.

Elche have relied on the attacking prowess of Pere Milla and Lucas Boye. However, they will be the underdogs going into this game.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have endured an extremely inconsistent season. They are 4th in the league, five points behind 2nd-placed Barcelona. Despite heavy investment last summer, Diego Simeone's men have failed to build upon the success of last season.

Diego Simeone's side break the streak. Atlético Madrid have beaten Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano for the very first time.Diego Simeone's side break the streak. Atlético Madrid have beaten Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano for the very first time. Diego Simeone's side break the streak. 💪 https://t.co/d2bhSCNFo5

Simeone's brand of football is not liked by all, but there is no denying the impact he has had at Atletico Madrid. Few players this season have stood out with their performances for the club, and the likes of Jan Oblak and Antoine Griezmann have been disappointing.

Despite Atletico Madrid's inconsistencies, they will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Elche 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Elche vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: game to have over 2.5 goals- No

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to keep a clean sheet: Yes

