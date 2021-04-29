Elche vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Atletico Madrid begin their final push for the La Liga title against Elche at the Estadio Martínez Valero on Sunday, as the season draws to a close.

A slump in form in the last few weeks has seen the runaway leaders relinquish their healthy advantage at the summit of the league standings and might be knocked off their perch later tonight.

Barcelona, who have a game in hand, play Granada at the Camp Nou, where a victory will see them climb to first place with 74 points, one more than Diego Simeone's charges.

Even until the end of January this year, the 2014 champions were running away with the league, but a steep decline since has blown the race wide open, with the Rojiblancos playing their Catalan rivals next weekend in a potential decider.

Elche, too, have something to fight for as relegation looms large upon them with only five games left into the campaign.

The promoted side are third from bottom with 30 points, level with Real Valladolid, on points. However, a narrow win against Levante in the last game helped cut them some slack.

Elche vs Atletico Madrid Head-To-Head

In 11 matches between the sides, Atletico Madrid have won eight times, while losing to Elche only twice, the last of which came way back in 2002.

Los Rojiblancos also won 3-1 at home when they met for the first leg of their clash in December.

Advertisement

🎥 𝗥𝗗𝗣 | Pablo Piatti



💬 “Va a ser un partido muy disputado y peleado frente al @Atleti”#MuchoElche 💚 pic.twitter.com/fStc6jfT9M — Elche Club de Fútbol 🌴 (@elchecf) April 29, 2021

Elche Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-W

Atletico Madrid Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L

Elche vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Elche

The only notable absentee in Fran Escriba's squad is Guido Carrillo, who's currently recovering from a hamstring problem, as Elche might field the same line-up that beat Levante in the last game.

Injured: Guido Carrillo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Atletico Madrid

The visitors will be at full-strength for the clash, bolstered by the return of top-scorer Luis Suarez, while Jose Gimenez might also be reinstated in the starting XI after serving his suspension last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Unavailable: None

Elche vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Elche (4-4-2): Paulo Gazzaniga; Helibelton Palacios, Dani Calvo, Diego Gonzalez, Johan Mojica; Tete Morente, Raul Guti, Ivan Marcone, Fidel; Lucas Boye, Pablo Piatti.

Atletico Madrid (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Renan Lodi; Kevin Trippier, Koke, Miguel Herrera, Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente; Luis Suarez, Joaquin Correa.

Elche vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Luis Suarez's return is the single biggest boost for Atletico and they should win this game narrowly.

Prediction: Elche 1-2 Atletico Madrid