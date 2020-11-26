Elche vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The two surprise packages of the 2020-21 La Liga season face off at the Estadio Martinez Valero as Elche host Cadiz on Saturday.

Both newly-promoted sides have enjoyed stellar starts, with Cadiz in fifth place with 14 points, while Elche are 10th with 12 points, having played two fewer games than their opponents.

Having drawn 1-1 with Celta Vigo at home ahead of the international break, Elche continued their habit of picking up points in a regional Valencian derby against Levante.

Los Franjiverdes went behind after Gonzalo Melero gave Levante an early lead. Having threatened from set-pieces the whole game, Elche finally got their reward when Tete Morente made it 1-1 in the 64th minute and earned his side a point.

Cadiz's early-season optimism came crashing down at the Wanda Metropolitano as they were hammered 4-0 by Atletico Madrid prior to the international break.

Things were much the same last weekend, as the Andalusians were fortunate that Real Sociedad only scored a goal against them in a game where Cadiz barely threatened.

Elche vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

Cadiz have the edge in recent times, winning three of their last six games against Elche, while Los Franjiverdes have only managed a solitary 1-0 win at home in March 2019.

The pair last faced each other in La Liga 2 last season, playing out goalless draws in both games.

Elche form guide: W-W-L-D-D

Cadiz form guide: W-D-W-L-L

Elche vs Cadiz Team News

Elche

🟢⚪️ 𝐒𝐈𝐍 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐑 ⚒ pic.twitter.com/lw4QB5OtRg — Elche Club de Fútbol 🌴 (@elchecf) November 26, 2020

For once, the international break worked in manager Jorge Almiron's favor as Youssouf Kone recovered from his injury. Fidel is still a fitness doubt, while Emiliano Rigoni is injured.

Josema should continue at left-back in place of Fidel despite Juan Sanchez Mino recovering from his injury.

Injuries: Emiliano Rigoni

Doubtful: Fidel

Suspensions: None

Cadiz

स्पेन से शुभ प्रभात! 🇮🇳

स्पेन से शुभ प्रभात! 🇮🇳

We continue the preparation for Saturday's match against @elchecf! pic.twitter.com/uBSdOHH9BM — Cádiz CF 🇮🇳 (@Cadiz_CFIN) November 25, 2020

Cadiz will be without coach Alvaro Cervera on the touchline as he continues to serve his four-match touchline ban, but it's the loss of Alvaro Negredo until mid-December that ought to hurt more.

Fellow centre-forward Choco Lozano is a doubt as he needs to test negative for the coronavirus ahead of the game.

Jose Mari and Augusto Fernando are still injured, while Luismi Quezada is out until mid-December. Centre-back Juan Cala is out injured, with Fali and Marcos set to partner up in defence.

Injuries: Alvaro Negredo, Luismi Quezada

COVID-19: Choco Lozano

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Elche vs Cadiz Predicted Lineups

Elche Predicted XI (4-4-2): Edgar Badia (GK); Antonio Barragan, Gonzalo Verdu, Diego Gonzalez, Josema; Josan, Ivan Marcone, Raul Guti, Tete Morente; Lucas Boye, Pere Milla

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma (GK); Carlos Akapo, Fali, Marcos Lopez, Alfonso Espino; Salvi Sanchez, Jens Jonsson, Jose Mari, Alex Fernandez; Jairo Izquierdo, Filip Malbasic

Elche vs Cadiz Prediction

Elche have not let Cadiz score against them in three games, and with Alvaro Negredo and Choco Lozano both absent, the Yellow Submarine's attack will definitely be blunted.

Elche have only lost one of four games at home, while Cadiz have won four of their last five games on the road. Expect a closely-fought contest, with goals hard to come by.

Prediction: Elche 0-0 Cadiz