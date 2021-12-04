Elche vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Elche entertain Cadiz in a bottom-of-the-table La Liga clash at The Estadio Martínez Valero on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in their last seven league outings but returned to winning ways in their midweek Copa del Rey game against Leioa, recording a 2-0 win. In their previous La Liga outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Osasuna.

Cadiz have suffered back-to-back defeats in their league outings, conceding four goals in both games. They suffered a 4-1 loss against Atletico Madrid but recorded a 7-0 win in the Copa del Rey against Villa Fortuna.

Elche vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other 34 times across all competitions. Cadiz have the upper hand in this fixture, recording 13 wins to their name while Elche have recorded seven wins.

The spoils have been shared 14 times between the two sides. Cadiz are winless against Los Franjiverdes since 2018. They last met at Nuevo Mirandilla in May, a game that ended in a 3-1 win for Elche, who scored thrice in the second half to complete a comeback.

Elche form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-L

Cadiz form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-D

Elche vs Cadiz Team News

Elche

Javier Pastore was ruled out with a knock and was absent in the Copa del Rey clash against Leioa. He is not expected to recover in time for the game. Here are the rest of the absentees for the hosts:

Pedro Bigas - Physical discomfort

Josema - Physical discomfort

Injured: Javier Pastore, Josema, Pedro Bigas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cadiz

Tomás Alarcón is a notable absentee for Los Piratas. The midfielder has been ruled out with a muscle injury since their clash against Getafe. Here are the other players ruled out with injuries for the visiting side:

Jon Ander Garrido - Tendon injury

Jose Mari - Hamstring injury

Injured: Jon Ander Garrido, Jose Mari, Tomas Alarcon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Elche vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Elche Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kiko Casilla; Helibelton Palacios, Enzo Roco, Diego González Polanco, Johan Mojica; Tete Morente, Omar Mascarell, Gerard Gumbau, Fidel Chaves; Dario Benedetto, Lucas Perez

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Víctor Chust, Juan Cala, Santiago Arzamendia; Fali, Jens Jonsson; Alex Fernandez, Álvaro Jiménez, Isaac Carcelén; Álvaro Negredo

Elche vs Cadiz Prediction

Cadiz have conceded 27 goals, with only bottom-placed Levante conceding more. Elche have a slightly better defensive record, having conceded 21 goals.

Both sides have had similar outputs in front of goal, scoring 12 and 13 goals respectively. All things considered, a low-scoring draw is the most likely outcome from the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Elche 1-1 Cadiz

Edited by Peter P