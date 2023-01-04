Elche vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6, 2023

In a clash between two teams from the lower end of the table, Elche will entertain Celta Vigo at the Manuel Martinez Valero in La Liga on Friday (January 6).

The hosts are rock bottom in the standings with just four points in 15 games and have lost their last four outings. In their previous match, nine-man Elche fell to a 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid.

Celta, meanwhile, are winless in their last eight league games, playing out draws in their last two. They were held to a 1-1 draw against Sevilla at home last time around. Gabri Veiga's 33rd-minute opener was cancelled out by Kike Salas' second-half strike. The hosts are in 17th place with 13 points from 15 games.

Elche vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two cross-country rivals have locked 42 times across competitions, including their first encounter in La Liga in 1969. Celta lead 16-14, while 12 games have ended in draws.

In their two league meetings last season, both teams won 1-0 at home.

Elche are the only winless team in La Liga this season.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in nine of their last ten home games against Celta across competitions.

Elche have conceded at least twice in six of their last seven La Liga outings.

The hosts have failed to score more than once at home in La Liga this season, failing to score in two of their last three games,

Celta are winless in their last six away La Liga games, failing to score in three.

Elche vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Elche have struggled to get going this term and are winless thus far, a trend that could continue ehre. They have scored just four goals at home in La Liga this season, so don't expect a prolific outing from them.

Celta, meanwhile, have not scored more than once in an away La Liga game this term. The last five meetings between the two teams at Elche have produced under 2.5 goals. Considering the recent form of both teams, a low-scoring game could ensue.

Prediction: Elche 1-1 Celta Vigo

Elche vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Elche to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Iago Aspas to score or assist any time - Yes

