Elche vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Celta Vigo make the long trip from Galicia to the Valencian coast to take on Elche at the Estadio Martinez Valero in round nine of the 2020-21 La Liga season.

Newly-promoted Elche are flying high, having already defeated the likes of Eibar, Alaves and Valencia this season, leaving them 10th in the table, while Celta Vigo are languishing a point above the relegation zone in 17th.

Elche came crashing down to earth after their 2-1 win over Valencia, with Real Betis thrashing them 3-1 in Seville.

A brace from Christian Tello followed the opener from Antonio Sanabria, with Josan grabbing Elche's consolation goal on the hour mark.

Following their fortunate 1-1 draw away to Levante, there was hope that Celta's luck had turned, but that notion was swiftly put to bed as Real Sociedad put the home side to the sword with a 4-1 win at the Balaidos.

Iago Aspas grabbed a consolation goal, managing to create history while doing so.

Elche vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Of the last eight games between the two sides, both Elche and Celta Vigo have won three each, with there being two draws in that period.

The teams last met in the 2014-15 La Liga season, with Celta defeating Elche by a 1-0 scoreline away from home, before proceeding to play out a 1-1 draw in the return fixture in Galicia.

Elche form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Celta Vigo form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Elche vs Celta Vigo Team News

Elche

Elche boss Jorge Almiron has a full squad to choose from barring veteran striker Nino, who is still nursing a knock. Lucas Boye returned from his injury to face Real Betis and should lead the line again, alongside Pere Milla.

Almiron is expected to name a similar lineup to the one that started against Real Betis and Valencia, barring a few changes to the defence.

Injuries: Nino

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Celta Vigo

There is good news for manager Oscar Garcia as experienced right-back Hugo Mallo has returned from injury, although Kevin Vazquez is still out, alongside goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez.

Youngster Sergio Carreira has impressed in Mallo's absence, and should retain his place, while Jose Fontan, who was red-carded against Real Sociedad, will be replaced by Lucas Olaza at left-back.

Santi Mina ought to return to the frontline alongside Aspas and Nolito, with Miguel Baeza making way.

Injuries: Sergio Alvarez, Kevin Vazquez

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Jose Fontan

Elche vs Celta Vigo Predicted Lineups

Elche predicted XI (4-4-2): Edgar Badia (GK); Antonio Barragan, Gonzalo Verdu, Josema, Cifu; Josan, Ivan Marcone, Raul Guti, Fidel Chaves; Lucas Boye, Pere Milla

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ruben Blanco (GK); Sergio Carreira, Nestor Araujo, Joseph Aidoo, Lucas Olaza; Fran Beltran, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez; Santi Mina, Iago Aspas, Nolito

Elche vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Elche have started in fine form under Jorge Almiron, keeping three clean sheets in their last five games. As for Celta Vigo, they have conceded goals by the bucketload while only scoring twice in their last five games. The visitors are likely to struggle against Elche's organization, although Iago Aspas' presence on the pitch gives Celta hope.

Expect a closely-fought game to take place at the Estadio Martinez Valero, with Celta surprising many by earning a point on the road.

Prediction: Elche 1-1 Celta Vigo