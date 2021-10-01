Elche vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Celta Vigo are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Elche on Sunday. Both teams have been poor this season and will want to win this game.

Elche are in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have endured a difficult league campaign so far. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad last weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations so far. The Galician giants edged Granada to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Elche vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Celta Vigo have a slight edge over Elche and have won six out of 18 matches played between the two teams. Elche have managed five victories against Celta Vigo and will want to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Celta Vigo. Elche struggled on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Elche form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-W-D

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-L-L

Elche vs Celta Vigo Team News

Elche need to be at their best against Celta Vigo

Elche

Lucas Boye is carrying a knock at the moment and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Jony Alamo and Pedro Bigas are currently injured and will be unable to feature in this game.

Injured: Jony Alamo, Pedro Bigas

Doubtful: Lucas Boye

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo have a point to prove this weekend

Celta Vigo

Jose Manuel Fontan and Kevin Vazquez have recovered from their injuries and should be available for selection. Joseph Aidoo is also injured and remains sidelined this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Joseph Aidoo

Suspended: None

Elche vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Elche Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kiko Casilla; Johan Mojica, Diego Gonzalez, Gonzalo Verdu, Helibelton Palacios; Raul Guti, Omar Mascarell, Fidel; Pablo Piatti, Lucas Perez, Dario Benedetto

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Matias Dituro; Hugo Mallo, Jeison Murillo, Nestor Araujo, Javi Galan; Renato Tapia; Brais Mendez, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Elche vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Celta Vigo have impressive players in their ranks but have plenty of work to do to reach the top half of the table. The likes of Santi Mina and Iago Aspas can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark on Sunday.

Elche have not been at their best this season and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Celta Vigo are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Elche 0-3 Celta Vigo

