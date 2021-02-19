Elche vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Elche will host Eibar on Saturday as the two relegation-threatened teams go head to head in the weekend's round of La Liga fixtures.

Newly-promoted Elche started the season with a bang, with three wins from their first five league fixtures as they sat fifth in La Liga in November.

But the Valencia-based club have since failed to win a single game in the league and are now down to 19th place in the table. The dismal fate of going straight back down to the Segunda division now looms.

Jorge Almiron's side, however, do have two games in hand over other relegation rivals including Saturday's opposition, Eibar.

Elche were away at Celta Vigo in their previous game and lost 3-1 despite going toe-to-toe with the club in the top half of the table.

For seven seasons, Eibar have been the underdogs in La Liga, punching above their weight by staying up despite being tipped to go down every season.

But this year, their run is in serious danger as they sit 17th in the league with their form showing no signs of improvement.

The Basque club welcomed Valladolid last week in another relegation "six-pointer". They salvaged a point from the game, extending their winless run in the league to six games.

Elche vs Eibar Head-to-Head

Elche and Eibar have faced off only three times in La Liga history, with Saturday's hosts winning two of those fixtures, including their earlier meeting this season.

Eibar's only win over Elche in the Spanish top-flight came way back in 2014 in their first-ever season in La Liga.

Elche form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-D

Eibar form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-L

Elche vs Eibar Team News

Elche

Elche boss Jorge Almiron will be without four first-team players for Saturday's game.

Johan Mojica and Jose Pomares were taken off early in the first half at Vigo and remain in doubt for the weekend's game.

Center-back Diego Gonzalez and winger Emiliano Rigoni are on four yellow-cards each and risk suspension for the mid-week trip to Barcelona.

Injured: Fidel, Nino, Jony Alamo, Gerard Barri

Doubtful: Johan Mojica, Jose Pomares

Eibar

Jose Mendilibar will miss two first-team players with injuries for Saturday's trip to Elche.

Talisman Edu Exposito is one yellow card away from suspension, with Eibar having some big games against relegation rivals coming up.

Injured: Roberto Correa, Kevin Rodrigues

Suspensions: None

Elche vs Eibar Predicted Line-up

Elche Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Edgar Badia; Cifu, Diego Gonzalez, Gonzalo Verdu, Josema; Raul Guti, Ivan Marcone; Tete Morente, Lucas Boye, Emiliano Rigoni; Pere Milla

Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic; Alejandro Pozo, Paulo Oliveira, Pedro Bigas, Rafa Soares; Yoshinori Muto, Papakouli Diop, Edu Exposito, Bryan Gil; Sergei Enrich, Kike Garcia

Elche vs Eibar Prediction

The game is crucial from the point of view of both teams. Elche, in particular, can jump out of the relegation zone with two games in hand over their rivals provided other results go their way.

Given Eibar's form, they are in with a good opportunity to record their first win in the league since October and do the double over their Basque rivals.

Eibar have played a few too many of these relegation six-pointers recently. They've been scoring consistently, but failing to outscore opposition as they struggle to keep a clean sheet.

Both sides are expected to score goals in Saturday's fixture, but we predict the outcome of the game to be a stalemate.

Prediction: Elche 1-1 Eibar