Elche vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

La Liga action returns to the Estadio Martinez Valero as newly-promoted Elche host Granada on Sunday in a round 13 clash.
The hosts have been quite a surprise package this season, with 14 points from 10 games leaving them 10th in the table. As for Granada, UEFA Europa League action has tempered their league form, with 15 points from 11 games enough for seventh place.
Elche come into this game on the back of four consecutive draws, following their 1-1 stalemate at home to Cadiz with a goalless draw away to Villarreal last week.
Los Franjiverdes were a bit fortunate to come away with a point, as the hosts had plenty of chances to score at the Estadio La Ceramica, but failed to capitalize.
As for Granada, they lost the chance to finish top of Group E in the UEFA Europa League with a goalless draw away to PAOK in midweek action. A maiden trip to the knockout stages was cause for celebration, but their fourth game without a win was not.
Last weekend, the Andalusians broke Huesca's hearts with two late goals from Jorge Molina and German Sanchez earning Granada a 3-3 draw at home.
Elche vs Granada Head-to-Head
Elche have only defeated Granada once in their last 10 attempts, a 2-1 win at home in the 2018-19 Copa del Rey. Draws have reigned supreme, with Granada managing four wins and five draws in that time.
The pair last faced each other in the Segunda Division in 2018-19, with Granada winning 2-1 at home.
Elche form guide: L-D-D-D-D
Granada form guide: W-L-L-D-D
Elche vs Granada Team News
Elche
Lucas Boye served his suspension against Villarreal and returns to the squad, allowing Jorge Almiron the rare luxury of a fully-fit squad at his disposal. Guido Carrillo will, however, face a late fitness test.
With Elche having the fifth-most clean sheets in La Liga this season, Almiron is likely to stick with his defence. He may opt to replace Tete Morente with Boye, especially with the former at risk of suspension.
Injuries: None
Doubtful: Guido Carrilo
Suspensions: None
Granada
Granada boss Diego Martinez is facing a bit of a centre-back crisis, with Jesus Vallejo out injured, while captain German Sanchez is also a doubt. Nehuen Perez and Dominhos Duarte are expected to start in defence.
Roberto Soldado and Darwin Machis were rested against PAOK and should start, with Luis Suarez also joining them up front.
Injuries: Neyder Lozano, Jesus Vallejo, Angel Montoro
Doubtful: Ramon Azeez, Fede Vico, Victor Diaz, German Sanchez
Suspensions: None
Elche vs Granada Predicted Lineups
Elche Predicted XI (4-4-2): Edgar Badia (GK); Antonio Barragan, Gonzalo Verdu, Diego Gonzalez, Josema; Josan, Ivan Marcone, Raul Guti, Fidel Chavez; Lucas Boye, Pere Milla
Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva (GK); Dimitri Foulquier, Domingos Duarte, Nehuen Perez, Carlos Neva; Maxime Gonalons, Luis Milla; Darwin Machis, Yangel Herrera, Luis Suarez; Roberto Soldado
Elche vs Granada Prediction
Elche's defence under Jorge Almiron has been quite impressive, allowing the newly-promoted side to turn losses into draws. As for Granada, their defence has been quite leaky due to injuries at the back. With that in mind, Lucas Boye could make a goalscoring return to action.
Having rested his frontline in the UEFA Europa League, Granada might breach the Elche defence as well. Expect a closely-fought game, with the hosts grabbing yet another 1-1 draw.
Prediction: Elche 1-1 GranadaPublished 11 Dec 2020, 18:51 IST