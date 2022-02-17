Elche vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting tips | 18th February 2022

La Liga action returns for the round 25 fixtures as Elche entertain Rayo Vallecano at Manuel Martínez Valero on Friday night.

The hosts suffered their first league defeat of the year as second-placed Sevilla inflicted a 2-0 loss on them last week. Despite this, they find themselves six points above the relegation zone.

Rayo Vallecano suffered their third consecutive loss in the league with Osasuna inflicting a 3-0 defeat at home. This poor run of form has seen them drop into the bottom half of the table.

Elche vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 36 times across all competitions, with Elche enjoying a 23-8 lead in wins while five games have ended in draws.

Rayo Vallecano are winless at Friday's venue since their 3-1 win in the Segunda Division in the 1990-91 season.

The visiting side have more wins than any other side in the bottom half of the table (9). Both clubs have lost 10 games in the league this season, with only Getafe (11), Cadiz (11), Alaves (14) and last-placed Levante (14) losing on more occasions.

Only first-placed Real Madrid (17.3) and third-placed Real Betis (14.3) record more shots on goal per game than Rayo Vallecano (13.2) in La Liga this season.

On the flip side, Elche have conceded the third-most shots on goal per game (13.9) in the Spanish top-flight this season.

No game in this fixture has ended in a goalless draw to date.

Elche vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Four of Elche's six wins in the league this season have come at home. They are unbeaten in their last four La Liga games at home, keeping a clean sheet in both of them.

Rayo Vallecano are on a three-game losing streak in their travels, failing to score in each of them. They have just one win in their away games this season, with that win coming in September.

Taking the form of both sides into consideration, the game is expected to be a low-scoring affair. It is unlikely that either side will be able to keep a clean sheet in this game and we expect it to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Elche 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Elche vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Elche have scored in eight of their last 10 league games; Vallecano have failed to score in their last three games but have never failed to score against their Valencian rivals)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Edited by Peter P