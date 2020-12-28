Elche vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Elche are set to play hosts to Real Madrid at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on Wednesday in their next La Liga game.

Elche come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against 10-man Osasuna on Tuesday at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

Goals from winger Fidel and Argentinian striker Guido Carrillo for Elche were cancelled out by goals from winger Ruben Garcia and Serbia international Darko Brasanac for Osasuna, who had midfielder Inigo Perez sent off late in the second half.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, beat Granada 2-0 on Wednesday at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Goals from Brazilian midfielder Casemiro and veteran French striker Karim Benzema sealed the victory for Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid.

Elche vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

In four previous encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid hold the clear advantage, having won three games and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2015 in La Liga, with Real Madrid beating Elche 2-0. France international Karim Benzema and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, now at Juventus, scored the goals for Los Blancos.

Elche form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-L-D

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-W

Elche vs Real Madrid Team News

Elche have no known injury issues, and manager Jorge Almiron is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be without young Brazil international Rodrygo and veteran Croatian midfielder Luka Modric, who are both out due to injuries.

Injured: Luka Modric, Rodrygo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Elche vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Elche Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edgar Badia, Antonio Barragan, Gonzalo Verdu, Dani Calvo, Juan Sanchez Mino, Ivan Marcone, Tete Morente, Fidel, Josan, Lucas Boye, Emiliano Rigoni

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Elche vs Real Madrid Prediction

Elche sit 16th in the league table, having been promoted this season. They have some experienced players in the form of former AS Monaco and Southampton striker Guido Carrillo and Argentina international Emiliano Rigoni.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have been in good form in recent weeks. Striker Karim Benzema continues to lead the line with aplomb. Veteran players like Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have all put in fine performances to help Los Blancos sit second in the table.

Real Madrid, as in most matches they play, will be the favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Elche 0-3 Real Madrid

