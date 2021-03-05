Elche vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Elche host Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday as Julen Lopetegui's men look to bounce back from their heartbreaking exit against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey.

Sevilla, who lost to Barcelona in the league last weekend, took on the Blaugrana in the Copa del Rey in midweek.

Sevilla went into the fixture with a 2-0 lead from the first leg but lost 3-0 to Barcelona in midweek and were knocked out of the competition. Lopetegui will hope his side can get bebacko winning ways when they face Elche on Saturday.

Sevilla are currently fourth in La Liga, with a win taking them to within two points of Real Madrid in third. Lopetegui's men are currently going through a rough patch of form, having lost three out of their last five games across all competitions.

Elche, on the other hand, have struggled throughout the season. Fran Escriba's side currently find themselves one point off the bottom of the table. A win could potentially take them up to 16th in La Liga.

The newly-promoted side, however, have only won once in their last 10 games across all competitions, losing seven of them.

This could be the best opportunity for Lopetegui's side to snap their losing streak, as they travel to a struggling Elche side on Saturday.

Elche vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Sevilla have predictably dominated the head-to-head meetings between the two sides. Lopetegui's men are unbeaten against Elche, although the last time the sides met was in 2015.

Sevilla have won three of their last four meetings in La Liga, with the other one ending as a draw.

Elche Form Guide: D-L-W-L-L

Sevilla Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Elche vs Sevilla Team News

Julen Lopetegui hope his side can get back to form

Elche

Elche will have to play without Emiliano Rigoni on Saturday. The midfielder came on as a substitute last time out against Granada, only to be taken off five minutes later with a hamstring injury.

Apart from Rigoni, Escriba will have a full strength team to call upon for the game.

Injured: Emiliano Rigoni

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla

Julen Lopetegui will have a full strength team for their trip to Elche on Saturday. His squad came away unscathed physically from their clash against Barcelona in midweek.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Elche vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Advertisement

Elche Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edgar Badia; Josema, Gonzalo Verdu, Antonio Barragan; Fidel Chavez, Raul Guti, Ivan Marcone, Tete Morente; Perre Milla, Guido Carrillo; Lucas Boye

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Ivan Rakitic, Joan Jordan; Alejandro Gomez, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri

Elche vs Sevilla Prediction

This should be a fairly straightforward victory for Lopetegui's men, as his side should have too much quality for Elche.

We predict a comfortable win for Sevilla.

Prediction: Elche 0-2 Sevilla