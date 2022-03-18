×
Elche vs Valencia Prediction and Betting tips | 19th March 2022

Elche and Valencia will meet in La Liga on Saturday.
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Modified Mar 18, 2022 01:51 AM IST
Preview

Elche will welcome Valencia to the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in La Liga on Saturday.

Elche secured a 1-0 win over Granada in their previous outing, with Fidel scoring for the second game in a row. It was their second win in four games as they find themselves in 14th place in the league standings.

Valencia, meanwhile, failed to extend their winning streak to three games after a goalless draw with Getafe on Sunday. They are ninth in the standings.

Elche vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two Valencian rivals have squared off 49 times across competitions. The visitors lead 24-15 in wins, while ten games have ended in draws.
  • The last 12 games in this fixture have produced conclusive results, with eight matches going the visitors' way and four for the hosts.
  • Los Che have scored more goals from set-pieces (10) in La Liga this season, while Elche have scored the fewest (2).
  • The hosts have lost 13 of their 16 La Liga games against Valencia.
  • Valencia have committed more fouls in the league per game than any other team (averaging 17.5 per game), and they have also suffered more fouls (15.2 per game) than any other team.

Elche vs Valencia Prediction

In this Valencian Country Derby, the visitors look to be in better form, scoring four goals in their last three games while conceding just once. Elche have three losses and three wins in their last six league games, scoring seven times and conceding nine goals.

Los Franjiverdes have been solid at home this season, suffering three losses. They have four wins in their last six league games at home and might be able to put up a challenge against their local rivals.

Six of Valencia's nine losses this season have come on their travels, so they'll be hoping for a good outing here.

Prediction: Elche 1-2 Valencia.

Elche vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia (Though Elche's last three wins in this fixture have come at Saturday's venue, Valencia have eight wins in their last 12 meetings with Elche).

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 Yellow cards (Valencia have the worst disciplinary record in the division (97 yellow cards), while Elche have 78 yellow cards in 28 games).

Edited by Bhargav
