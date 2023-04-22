Elche vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23, 2023

In a bottom-of-the-table clash, last-placed Elche entertain 19th-placed Valencia at the Manuel Martinez Valero in La Liga on Sunday (April 23).

The hosts are winless in five games and have lost their four. In their previous outing, Elche fell to a 2-0 defeat at Girona. They have 13 points from 29 games, and with nine games to go, they face a very real relegation threat.

Valencia, meanwhile, are winless in four games, losing thrice. They lost 2-0 at home against Sevilla last time around. Midfielder Ilaix Moriba was sent off and will miss this game.

Elche vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Valencian rivals have squared off 51 times across competitions since 1959, with Valencia leading 25-15.

The hosts are winless in four meetings against Valencia, but they avoided a fourth straight defeat by drawing 2-2 in the reverse.

Elche have two wins in La Liga this season. Their tally of 13 points from 29 games is their lowest at this stage of the competition.

The hosts have won two of their last 18 meetings against Valencia, with both coming at home.

Valencia have lost their last eight away games in La Liga, failing to score in six.

The hosts have not kept a clean sheet at home this season.

Elche have conceded at least twice in their last four league games, while the visitors have conceded at least twice in three of their last four.

Elche vs Valencia Prediction

Both teams have struggled in recent league games, with their goalscoring woes being concerning. Elche have scored twice in their last five games, while Valencia have scored one more in the same period.

Los Franjiverdes will look to capitalise on Valencia's poor away run, but considering their own poor form, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Elche 1-1 Valencia

Elche vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Poll : 0 votes