Elche vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Elche FC welcomes Valencia to the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero in their next La Liga fixture on Friday night. The clash between the 12th and 13th-placed sides in the league will be the first game of this weekend's La Liga fixtures.

Los Franjiverdes have seven points from their four games so far, winning two of them, while Los Che have also won two games and earned seven points, but have lost three of their six games since the start of the season.

Elche can move to the upper half of the table with a win against Valencia and will be aiming to continue their three-game unbeaten streak while Los murciélagos will want to bounce back from two back-to-back losses.

Elche vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Elche and Valencia have squared off on 46 occasions but only four of these meetings have come in the 21st century. Of the four meetings, Valencia have won three games while only one encounter was won by Elche.

When we take their 46 meetings into account, Valencia have the edge, having come out on top on 22 occasions compared to Elche's 14 wins. Ten games between these two clubs have ended in a draw.

Elche form guide: W-W-D-L

Valencia form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Elche vs Valencia Team News

There are a few injury concerns for Elche ahead of the game as Lucas Boyé and Juan Francisco Martínez are experiencing some physical discomfort while Miguel Ángel Garrido Cifu and Josema Sánchez are out with muscle strains.

Head coach Jorge Almirón has no players suspended for the fixture.

Injured: Lucas Boyé (discomfort), Juan Francisco Martínez (discomfort), Miguel Ángel Garrido Cifu (muscle strain), Josema Sánchez (muscle strain)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

For Valencia, Eliaquim Mangala and Geoffrey Kondogbia continue to be out with injuries while Vicente Esquerdo awaits the results of a COVID-19 test after his body temperature was higher than expected before Valencia's game against Villarreal.

Injured: Eliaquim Mangala (undisclosed) and Geoffrey Kondogbia (ankle)

Doubtful: Vicente Esquerdo

Suspended: None

Elche vs Valencia Predicted XI

Elche predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edgar Badia; Gonzalo Verdu, Dani Calvo, Miguel Angel; Fidel Chaves, Josan Ferrández, Omenuke Mfulu, Raul Guti; Tete Morente, Juan Sánchez Miño; Pere Milla

Valencia predicted XI (4-4-2): Jasper Cillessen; Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Thierry Correia, Gabriel Paulista; Carlos Soler, Daniel Wass, Denis Cheryshev, Yunus Musah; Maxi Gomez, Goncalo Guedes

Elche vs Valencia Prediction

Maxi Gomez has scored three goals for Valencia this season

Elche have scored three goals this season and the only reason why they have fared so well thus far is their ability to not concede goals. Valencia have scored eight goals this season but conceded nine and did not make their goals count in the same way as their northern neighbours did.

Elche are still without some of their best players and may struggle to add to their goal tally against Valencia on Friday night. A goalless draw looks like the most probable outcome in this game.

Prediction: Elche 0-0 Valencia