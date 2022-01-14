Elche vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Villarreal are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Elche on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Elche are in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have largely struggled in the top flight this season. The home side stunned Espanyol with a 2-1 victory last week and will want a similar result in this game.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Yellow Submarines held Atletico Madrid to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Elche vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Villarreal have a mediocre record against Elche and have won only four out of 11 matches played between the two teams. Elche have managed two victories against Villarreal and will look to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two Spanish sides took place in September last year and ended in an emphatic 4-1 victory for Villarreal. Elche were outplayed on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Elche form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-L-W

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-W-W

Elche vs Villarreal Team News

Elche need to be at their best against Villarreal

Elche

Kiko Casilla, Gonzalo Verdu, and Pedro Bigas are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Pablo Piatti has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kiko Casilla, Gonzalo Verdu, Pedro Bigas

Unavailable: None

Villarreal have a point to prove this week

Villarreal

Aissa Mandi, Boulaye Dia, Samuel Chukwueze, and Serge Aurier are on international duty and will be excluded from the squad. Ruben Pena, Francis Coquelin, and Serge Aurier are struggling with their fitness, however, and will not be risked in this match.

Injured: Ruben Pena, Francis Coquelin, Serge Aurier

Doubtful: Arnaut Danjuma

Unavailable: Aissa Mandi, Boulaye Dia, Samuel Chukwueze, Serge Aurier

Elche vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Elche Predicted XI (4-4-2): Edgar Badia; Johan Mojica, Enzo Roco, Diego Gonzalez, Helibelton Palacios; Gerard Gumbau, Omar Mascarell, Pere Milla, Fidel; Lucas Perez, Lucas Boye

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Geronimo Rulli; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth; Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Dani Parejo; Alberto Moreno, Yeremi Pino, Gerard Moreno

Elche vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have endured a poor campaign under Unai Emery so far but have shown flashes of their potential in recent weeks. The Yellow Submarines are on a five-game unbeaten streak in the league and will look to extend their impressive run this weekend.

Elche are capable of pulling off an upset but have not been able to carry their weight in La Liga this season. Villarreal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Elche 1-3 Villarreal

