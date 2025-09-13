Elfsborg vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025 

Elfsborg and Malmo FF will battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan round 23 clash on Sunday (September 14th). The game will be played at Boras Arena.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat they suffered away to Brommapojkarna before the international break. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Victor Lind scoring a brace while Alex Timossi made it 3-0 with seven minutes left in regulation time.

Malmo, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Degerfors. The visitors took the lead through Marcus Rafferty's 10th-minute strike but Adrin Skogmar equalized in the 43rd minute. Arman Taranis missed a 63rd-minute penalty for the visitors.

The stalemate left the Sky Blues in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 38 points from 22 games. Elfsborg are seventh on 36 points.

Elfsborg vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo have 27 wins from the last 52 head-to-head games. Elfsborg were victorious 14 times while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Malmo claimed a 2-1 home win.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Elfsborg's last six league games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Five of Malmo's last six games across competitions have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Elfsborg have won just one of their last five competitive games (three losses).

The home side on the day have gone unbeaten in the last eight head-to-head games, winning six games in this sequence.

Elfsborg vs Malmo Betting Tips

Elfsborg have fallen off in the last few weeks and have lost their last three league games on the bounce. Their defense has been porous, having conceded at least twice in five of their last six league games.

Malmo, for their part, are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions and have booked their spot in the main stage of the Europa League. However, their hopes of making it a three-peat of league titles have all but been extinguished, as they are 15 points behind runaway leaders Mjallby with 30 games left to play.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Elfsborg 2-2 Malmo

Elfsborg vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More