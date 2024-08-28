Elfsborg vs Molde FK Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2024

Elfsborg play host to Molde FK in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff clash on Thursday. Erling Moe’s men suffered a narrow defeat in last week’s reverse leg and will be looking to turn the tie on its head at Boras Arena.

Elfsborg turned in another impressive team performance as they picked up a 3-1 victory over Goteborg in the Swedish Allsvenskan last Sunday.

Prior to that, Oscar Hiljemark’s side placed one foot in the Europa League group stages as they beat Molde 1-0 at the Aker Stadion in last week’s playoff first leg.

Elfsborg head into Thursday’s return leg unbeaten in seven straight games across all competitions, picking up five wins and two draws since the start of August.

Molde, on the other hand, picked up a morale-boosting result at the weekend when they thrashed HamKam 3-0 in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

Moe will hope the win over HamKam can give his side the necessary boost as they head into Thursday looking to overturn a one-goal deficit and reach the Europa League group phase.

However, recent results away from home offer little optimism as Molde have failed to win four of their last five games on the road since June.

Elfsborg vs Molde FK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams, with Molde picking up two wins in their previous three encounters.

Elfsborg have managed one win in that time, which came in last week’s reverse leg, when they beat Moe’s men 1-0 at the Aker Stadion.

Molde have failed to win four of their last five away matches in all competitions, losing three and claiming one draw since the start of July.

Elfsborg have won their last four home games across all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding twice since July’s 2-1 defeat against Djurgarden.

Elfsborg vs Molde FK Prediction

Elfsborg did well to secure the win in Norway and will head into Thursday's return leg in the driver’s seat in this tie. Hiljemark’s men have been rock-solid at home in recent weeks and we are backing them to see off Molde, who have struggled to impose themselves on the road.

Prediction: Elfsborg 2-1 Molde

Elfsborg vs Molde FK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Elfsborg to win

Tip 2: First to score - Elfsborg (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last seven outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in six of Elfsborg’s last seven games)

