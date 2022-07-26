Elfsborg vs Molde prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022–23 

Elfsborg will entertain Molde at Boras Arena in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round return leg on Thursday.

Elfsborg face a herculean task of overturning a three-goal deficit against Molde in the second leg. The Swedish team suffered a 4-1 drubbing at Aker Stadion and must now score three unanswered goals to force the tie into extra time.

The visitors controlled the early exchanges and grabbed the opener in the 14th minute but were crushed afterwards, ending the clash with one man less. Di Gule will likely stick to their attacking principles, but they need to leave some men behind to avoid another demolition.

Molde come into the meeting with less pressure on their shoulders. They have a three-goal cushion to lean on. The early exchanges will likely be characterized by a relentless push from Elfsborg in search of an early and motivational goal. If that happens, they could snatch more. Like in the first leg, Molde will attempt to soak up the initial pressure by disrupting the flow of the ball. The strategy helped MFK gradually gain a foothold in the game. They could use it once more to frustrate Di Gule.

Despite the huge lead the visitors are bringing to the game, the all-Scandinavian clash still keeps many in suspense.

Elfsborg vs Molde Head-to-Head

The two sides met for the first time in the first leg of the ongoing round, which went in favor of Molde 4-1.

Elfsborg form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-D

Molde form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Elfsborg vs Molde Team News

Elfsborg

Elfsborg will be without midfielder Emmanuel Boateng, who received a red card in the first leg. Right-back Viktor Widell is sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury.

Molde Fotballklubb @Molde_FK Helgas kaptein, Martin Linnes stod for den første scoringen! Helgas kaptein, Martin Linnes stod for den første scoringen! 😍 https://t.co/AmWr0fPexw

Injury: Viktor Widell.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Emmanuel Boateng.

Unavailable: None.

Molde

Winger Eirik Andersen sustained a cruciate ligament rupture and will be out of action for weeks, according to an official statement.

Injury: Eirik Andersen

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Elfsborg vs Molde Predicted Xls

Elfsborg (4-3-3): Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson (GK), Simon Strand, Leo Vaisanen, Sebastian Holmen, Niklas Hult, Simon Olsson, Andre Romer, Rasmus Alm, Per Frick, Jacob Ondrejka, Noah Soderberg

Molde (3-5-2): Jacob Karlstrom (GK), Erling Knudtzon, Eirik Haugan, Benjamin Tiedemann, Martin Linnes, Markus Kaasa, Sivert Heggheim Mannsverk, Magnus Grodem, Kristoffer Haugen, David Datro Fofana, Rafik Zekhnini

Elfsborg vs Molde Prediction

Elfsborg are highly motivated to take their revenge in style. However, Molde happen to be enjoying a purple patch of form at the moment. They did not taste a defeat in any of their last 19 games, but they will struggle to keep that record going.

Elfsborg are expected to win but will likely lose on aggregate.

Prediction: Elfsborg 2-1 Molde

