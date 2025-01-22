Elfsborg vs OGC Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2025

Elfsborg and OGC Nice return to action in the Europa League when they square off at Boras Arena on Wednesday. Franck Haise’s men have endured a poor European campaign so far and will be looking to secure their first victory.

Elfsborg were denied their first win of the year as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Polish outfit Stal Mielec in a friendly matchup at the Pinatar Arena Football Center last Thursday.

Before that, Oscar Hiljemark’s side were on a run of two consecutive victories, seeing off Hacken 5-1 in a friendly on December 6, six days before edging out Qarabag 1-0 in the Europa League.

Elfsborg return to action in the Europa League, where they have picked up two wins and one draw from their six matches to collect seven points and sit 24th in the standings.

On the other hand, OGC Nice were denied a third consecutive victory last time out when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against LOSC Lille in their French Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Before that, Haise’s men were on a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions, picking up one draw and four wins, including a penalty-shootout victory over Cortenais in the Coupe de France on December 21.

OGC Nice now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they have endured a disappointing campaign so far, failing to win their six matches to sit bottom but one in the table with just two points.

Elfsborg vs OGC Nice Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Elfsborg and OGC Nice, and both sides will be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Elfsborg are unbeaten in five of their last six competitive matches, picking up three wins and two draws since losing four back-to-back games in October.

Nice have lost just one of their most recent five away matches in all competitions while picking up three wins and one draw since mid-December.

Elfsborg have won all but one of their last six home games in the Europa League, including qualifying matches, with a 1-1 draw against Braga on November 7 being the exception.

Elfsborg vs OGC Nice Prediction

Elfsborg sit 24th in the standings and will be desperate to secure all three points as they look to clinch a spot in the qualification playoffs. However, Nice boast a slightly superior squad on paper and we fancy them to hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Elfsborg 1-1 OGC Nice

Elfsborg vs OGC Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in nine of Nice’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in six of the visitors’ last eight outings)

