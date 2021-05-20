Elite European clubs chasing unsettled Manchester United star - Reports 

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is wanted by some of Europe's biggest clubs. Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Chelsea are all interested in signing the future England number one who hasn't settled down at Old Trafford.

Despite Henderson starting the majority of Manchester United's games in 2021, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went with David De Gea in goal against Fulham in their last match after the Englishman had a torrid game against Liverpool.

De Gea himself faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford. Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville believes that Solskjaer might play with the same starting XI which played against Fulham in the Europa League final. Which means De Gea will start over Henderson. This has cast into doubt the latter's future at Manchester United.

Solskjaer says Manchester United's number-one spot is still up for grabs

Dean Henderson has previously told Solskjaer that he would only stay at Old Trafford if he is assured of number one status next season. However, he has not managed to establish himself as the regular goalkeeper in the team.

However, the Manchester United manager has played down the club's goalkeeping situation and says that the place in the Europa League final is still up for grabs. Speaking in a post-match interview after their game against Fulham, Solskjaer said:

"It was David's turn to play now. Of course, he's played in Europe, Dean has played most of the league games, so for me to have two keepers ready for the final is important.

"It's up for grabs [Europa League final place], of course it is, I will make up my mind after these two league games."

According to the aforementioned source, Manchester United are likely to have only one of De Gea or Henderson at the club next season. If Henderson decides to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, he will have a host of clubs wanting him.

With Henderson being only 24, the Englishman has at least 10 years of top-flight football left in him.

Manchester United are set to make their decision on the future of their goalkeepers in two weeks' time.