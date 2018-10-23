×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Emirates FA Cup: 5 most interesting first-round fixtures 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
179   //    23 Oct 2018, 19:09 IST

The FA Cup is one of the most exciting competitions in the world
The FA Cup is one of the most exciting competitions in the world

The FA Cup is back. Well, for fans of League One and below, at least. The draw for the first round of the FA Cup took place last night, with a total of 40 games being confirmed for the second weekend in November.

The draw featured all 48 League One and League Two sides, with 32 other sides taking the total numbers of participants in the round up to 80, though, there are still some replays left to be played.

As it always does, the FA Cup first-round draw threw up a number of fascinating ties, including several potential upsets and several non-league debutants.

Let's take a look at the five most interesting games that are going to be taking place in the FA Cup first round this year.


5: Chippenham Town or Maidenhead United Vs Portsmouth


Portsmouth won the FA Cup in 2008
Portsmouth won the FA Cup in 2008



It's not very often that non-league sides get the opportunity to host former FA Cup winners but that is exactly what will be on offer when Maidenhead host Chippenham this week.

The winner of the two sides will get to host League One pace-setters and 2008 FA Cup winners, Portsmouth.

Both Maidenhead and Chippenham play in non-league football, with United playing in the National League, and Chippenham playing in the National League South.

Whichever of these teams gets through to face Portsmouth will be guaranteed a big pay-day, with Pompey fans notoriously traveling in large numbers and while an upset seems highly unlikely, you can never rule it out in the FA Cup.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
FA Cup 2018-19 Sunderland Portsmouth
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
5 dirtiest goals in the history of club football
RELATED STORY
Top 11 dumbest things done by footballers off the pitch
RELATED STORY
5 bizarre reasons why footballers retired
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo's five worst moments
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's 2014 FA Cup winners: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Top 5 FA Cup finals of all time
RELATED STORY
English Football League 18/19: 5 most impressive matches...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the FA Cup is a prestigious cup competition
RELATED STORY
5 most bizarre clauses footballers have had in their...
RELATED STORY
Yellow and Red Cards for Managers in EFL and Cups...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
4th Round Qualifying Replays
Tomorrow HAL WAR 12:15 AM Halifax Town vs Warrington Town
Tomorrow WRE HAR 12:15 AM Wrexham vs Harrogate Town
Tomorrow MAI CHI 12:15 AM Maidenhead United vs Chippenham Town
Tomorrow OXF HEM 12:15 AM Oxford City vs Hemel Hempstead Town
Tomorrow DAG BOR 12:15 AM Dagenham & Redbridge vs Boreham Wood
25 Oct LEA HIT 12:15 AM Leatherhead vs Hitchin Town
25 Oct TAU BIL 12:15 AM Taunton Town vs Billericay Town
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us