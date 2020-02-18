Emmanuel Adebayor joins Paraguayan champions Club Olimpia, set to make his debut this weekend

Emmanuel Adebayor joins the tenth club of his career, linking up with a former Manchester City teammate

Emmanuel Adebayor is a name recognised by any fan of the Premier League. Not only did he enjoy a relatively good scoring record in the English top flight, he also provided one of the most controversial celebrations of all time, after he scored against his former employees Arsenal whilst playing for Man City he took the opportunity to run the full length of the pitch to celebrate in front of the Gunners fans.

Well believe it or not Adebayor is still playing football and has joined his tenth club last week.

His career so far has seen him play at Metz, Monaco, Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Spurs, Crystal Palace, Istanbul Başakşehir and Kayserispor, taking him to four different country's (France, Spain, England, Turkey). So where does his latest move take him you may be wondering?

The answer is somewhere completely of his usual radar. Adebayor has joined Paraguayan champions, Club Olimpia Asuncion.

¡LLEGA!



Llega al Campeón del Mundo ⭐ y es nuevo pasajero del Expreso Decano, @E_Adebayor 🇹🇬



✔ Potencia

✔ Calidad

✔ Definición



Bienvenue Emmanuel!



¡ESTO ES #OLIMPIA! ⚪⚫⚪#SeamosLeyenda pic.twitter.com/lvFd8O2F8j — Club Olimpia (@elClubOlimpia) February 11, 2020

Olimpia are one of the biggest clubs in Paraguay, and have won the league for the last four seasons. Now their attention turns to trying to win the Copa Libertadores, something they have not done since way back in 2002.

Adebayor joins up with former Manchester City teammate, another well-known ex-Premier League player, Roque Santa Cruz. It was him who Adebayor spoke to in order to help bring him to the club. Santa Cruz, despite being 38 years old, is enjoying a fantastic goal scoring run, he has scored for ten straight games in a row, and during that period he has scored, an impressive 18 goals.

As well as Santa Cruz and now Adebayor, Olimpia have Antolín Alcaraz who has previous Premier League experience. Alcaraz was part of the Wigan squad which shocked Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final.

The Olimpia squad at the moment is shaping up to be a real contender for the Copa Libertadores trophy, however, their task is a mighty one despite all the positive signings they have made due to the sheer strength of other teams in the competition, such as River Plate and Flamengo, just team name a few.

Olimpia fans are understandably excited by the new signing of Adebayor, his arrival at the airport in Asuncion, he was greeted by hundreds of fans who cheered his name. It was a reception which led Adebayor to tell Paraguayan media "He never felt like that in his career”.

Adebayor was present last night from the stands as Olimpia cruised to a four-goal victory over 12 de Octubre Football Club.He is expected to make his debut on Sunday, in a game known as the Paraguayan Superclasico as Olimpia take on city rivals Cerro Porteño - the biggest game in Paraguayan football.

