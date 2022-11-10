Emmen vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2022

Emmen will welcome reigning champions Ajax to De Oude Meerdijk in Eredivisie action on Saturday.

Games had been coming in thick and fast for the visitors and this will be their fourth game of the month. Ajax gave away pole position in the league table as they are winless in their last two league games.

In a top-of-the-table clash against PSV, they fell to a 2-1 defeat at home last Sunday. They failed to return to winning ways as they played out a 2-2 draw at home against Vitesse on Wednesday. Dusan Tadic and Lorenzo Lucca scored in either half while Million Manhoef bagged a brace for Vitesse.

Emmen picked up their first league win since August last time around as Richairo Živković scored the winning goal in the 58th minute. They are undefeated in their last two games, keeping a clean sheet in both.

There are no Eredivisie games until the new year, so both teams will be looking to pick up a win in this match.

Emmen vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns just five times, with all meetings taking place in the Eredivisie. Ajax have a 100% record against the hosts and have kept clean sheets in their home games.

Ajax have scored five goals in all but one of their meetings against the hosts, with the visitors scoring four goals in the other match.

Emmen have scored in just one of the five meetings against the Amsterdam-based giants, scoring twice in a 5-2 defeat at home in 2019.

Emmen have drawn their last three home games in the Eredivisie.

The hosts have the second-worst attacking record in the competition, scoring just 10 goals in 13 league games thus far. Ajax have the second-best attacking record in the competition, scoring 41 goals in the league.

Emmen vs Ajax Prediction

Emmen have endured a poor run in their return to the top flight and have just two wins in 13 league games. They are in 16th place in the league table with just 10 points. They have drawn their last three home games and have gone undefeated in their last two games in the competition, so that's one positive thing for them in this match.

The Godenzonen have been dominant against the hosts in their previous encounters and have kept four clean sheets in five competitive meetings. They are winless in their last two league outings, but taking into consideration their form and history against the hosts, a comfortable win seems to be on the cards for the visitors.

Prediction: Emmen 1-3 Ajax

Emmen vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Ajax to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Steven Bergwijn to score or assist anytime - Yes

