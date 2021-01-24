Emmen vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21 

FC Emmen will welcome PSV Eindhoven to De Oude Meerdijk for a matchday 19 fixture in the Eredivisie.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a goalless draw with Ado den Haag, while PSV were 2-0 home victors over RKC Waalwijk.

Emmen currently occupy bottom spot on the table, having accrued just six points to date.

PSV sit third on the table, one point behind table-toppers and defending champions Ajax.

Emmen vs PSV Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the sides, and PSV are yet to lose a game against Emmen.

The Lightbulbs have two wins and two draws to their name, scoring 11 goals and conceding four.

Their most recent meeting came in September when an injury time goal by Maximiliano Romero helped PSV register a 2-1 victory in the first leg.

FC Emmen form guide: D-L-L-L-L

PSV form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Emmen vs PSV Team News

FC Emmen

The hosts have Luciano Carty ruled out with injury. There are no suspension worries for Emmen.

Injury: Luciano Carty

Suspension: None

PSV Eindhoven

The visitors have four players ruled out through fitness issues. Cody Gakpo (ankle) and Mario Götze (physical discomfort) are expected back in the coming weeks.

Richard Ledezma (ACL) and Maximiliano Romero (knee) are ruled out for the rest of the season.

There are no suspension worries for manager Roger Schmidt.

Injuries: Cody Gakpo, Maximiliano Romero, Mario Götze, Richard Ledezma

Suspension: None

Emmen vs PSV Predicted XI

Emmen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dennis Telgenkamp (GK); Caner Cavlan, Nick Bakker, Miguel Araujo, Glenn Bijl; Hilal Ben Moussa, Simon Tibbling; Kerim Frei, Sergio Pena, Robbert De Vos; Michael de Leeuw

PSV Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Yvon Mvogo (GK); Philip Max, Olivier Boscagli, Jordan Teze, Denzel Dumfries; Ibrahim Sangare, Pablo Rosario; Mohamed Ihattaren, Ryan Thomas; Eran Zehavi, Donny Malen

Emmen vs PSV Prediction

FC Emmen have been in poor form throughout the season and are yet to pick up a win in the league.

After a run of seven games without a clean sheet, PSV have produced two shutouts in consecutive games and are unlikely to be breached by a goal-shy FC Emmen.

With four points separating the visitors from their rivals Ajax, PSV will go all out for a victory and could run riot against the division's bottom team.

Prediction: FC Emmen 0-4 PSV Eindhoven