Empoli vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th November 2022

Empoli will entertain 18th-placed Cremonese at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Serie A action on Friday.

The hosts fell to their third defeat in five league games last time around as league leaders Napoli inflicted a 2-0 loss on them in a midweek game on Tuesday. It was the third time in their last four games that they had failed to score in Serie A.

Cremonese have endured a slow start in their return to the Italian top flight and are yet to pick up a win this season. They are the only team in Serie A without a win to their name this season.

They avoided defeat in their third game in a row in their previous outing as they held reigning champions AC Milan to a goalless draw at home on Tuesday. They are in 18th place in the league table, trailing the hosts by seven points and four places in the table.

Empoli vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 27 times across all competitions and this will be their first-ever clash in Serie A. These games have been contested closely between the two teams, with Empoli having an 8-7 lead in wins and as many as 12 games ending in draws.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three meetings against their northern rivals, recording a 1-0 win at Friday's venue when they last met in the 2020-21 campaign in Serie B.

Cremonese are winless in their travels this season and have drawn their last four away games. They have scored in six of their seven away games.

Cremonese are winless at Friday's venue since 1949 and four of their last five meetings between the two teams here have ended in draws.

Empoli vs Cremonese Prediction

Gli Azzurri have picked up two of their three wins this season at home and will be confident of a positive result here. They are undefeated at home against the visitors for more than 70 years, so a defeat for them seems unlikely. They have the second-worst goal-scoring record in Serie A with just 10 goals to their name and might struggle here.

The Grigiorossi have scored nine of their 11 goals in their travels this term and are likely to find the back of the net in this game. Given the visitors' winless record in away games this season, we are backing the hosts to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Empoli 2-1 Cremonese

Empoli vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Empoli

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Empoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

