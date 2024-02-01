Empoli vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Empoli will host Genoa at the Carlo Castellani on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured a largely difficult campaign and are now fighting for their place in the Italian top-flight. They played out a 1-1 draw against title contenders Juventus in their last match, falling behind early after the restart before 20-year-old Tommaso Baldanzi came off the bench to score a long-range equalizer in what could have been his final game for the club.

Empoli sit 19th in the league table with just 17 points from 22 matches. They are five points above last-placed Salernitana and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

Genoa, meanwhile, are enjoying a solid run of results at the moment and are now pushing for the top half of the pile. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Lecce in their last match, with Mateo Retegui and Caleb Ekuban scoring a quickfire second-half double to overturn a first-half deficit.

The visitors sit mid-table in 11th place with 28 points and will be looking to continue their good run of form this Saturday.

Empoli vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 meetings between Empoli and Genoa. Both sides have won 10 games apiece while their other 16 matchups have ended in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last eight games in this fixture.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Empoli are the lowest-scoring side in the Italian top-flight this season with a goal tally of just 15.

Six of the Grifone's eight league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Azzurri have picked up eight points on home turf in the league this season. Only Salernitana (7) have picked up fewer.

Empoli vs Genoa Prediction

Empoli are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings although they have won just one of their last 10 matches. They have won just one of their last seven home games and could struggle here.

Genoa have won their last two matches and are undefeated in their last seven. They are in much better form than their opponents ahead of the weekend clash and should come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Empoli 1-2 Genoa

Empoli vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genoa to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)