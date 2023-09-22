Empoli vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2023

Empoli will host Inter Milan at the Carlo Castellani on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Italian Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured a poor start to their season and are still searching for their first points on the board. They were thrashed 7-0 by a clinical Roma outfit in their last game, marking their eighth consecutive defeat to the Giallorossi.

Empoli sit rock-bottom in the Serie A standings with zero points and will be desperate to end their barren run of form when they play on Sunday.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong start to their campaign, kicking on from where they left things off last season. They thrashed rivals AC Milan 5-1 in the Milan derby last weekend, with four different players getting on the scoresheet including summer arrival David Fratessi who netted his maiden goal for the club.

The visitors sit atop the league table with 12 points from an obtainable 12 and will be looking to add to that tally as they continue their title charge.

Empoli vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 meetings between Empoli and Inter. The hosts have won just four of those games while the visitors have won 33 times. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won all but one of their last 12 games in this fixture.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last 12 games in this fixture.

Empoli are the only side in the Italian top-flight this season yet to score a single league goal.

Inter are the highest-scoring side in Serie A this season with a goal tally of 13.

The Azzurri have the worst defensive record in the league this season with a goal concession tally of 12.

Empoli vs Inter Milan Prediction

Empoli are on a five-game losing streak and have failed to score any goals in their last five Serie A outings. They have lost their last four games at the Carlo Castellani and could struggle here.

Inter are undefeated in their five games this season and have now won 11 of their last 12 league matches. The visitors are overwhelming favorites ahead of the weekend clash and should win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Empoli 0-3 Inter Milan

Empoli vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Inter to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last six matches)